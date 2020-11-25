Here we are, on the eve of another Thanksgiving, and as a year that has been filled with political rancor and the constant tick upward of the COVID-19 death count moves toward its conclusion, we should embrace the day as truly a time to give thanks.
During the unending flow of bad news that has resulted from the trouble mentioned above, we think many Americans have rediscovered that each day of health and life are precious gifts; that friendships should be strengthened; and that old wounds within families should be salved. Thursday’s day of thanksgiving is the perfect time to reflect and take action on such emotions.
Sure, there will be disappointments Thursday as the lingering pandemic pushes people to limit their gatherings to their immediate family. A positive aspect of this type of gathering can be the reinforcement of the respect and love for each member of a household. Give Junior a hug and let the emotions flow when you tell Mom how special she is.
Our recommendation is to wear yourself out hugging and go hoarse from mentioning all the good each family member brings to the group.
AND IN THE LARGER sense, the staff at The Goshen News also has a family, that being our readers who unfold a paper five days a week or click on our website or Facebook page that are always available. Our advertisers are also part of our family. These small businesses provide you with products and services through their ads and that results in revenue for the paper so we can pay our bills.
Our staff members in all departments have traded emails the past few days to talk about what we are thankful for this year. Those thoughts broke down into four areas: You the reader; their faith; how technology has been a blessing during the pandemic; and those who are making efforts every day to help others cope or stay safe while risking their own health.
Since the pandemic hit, the newspaper, like other small local businesses, has been challenged. We have been blessed to be able to continue to provide news, advertising and customer service because of the support we have received from our customers. You all have been champs by helping us fulfill our mission by remaining interested in and involved in our local communities. You show that by reading our product to stay informed. We are humbled daily by your loyalty to us.
WE ARE ALSO thankful for the thousands of people in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties who have respond to the needs of others in times of crisis. While the digital public square gets uglier and meaner, the real-life public square continues to be a place of community and grace, with neighbors actively seeking out ways to find people in need and to help make things better. That care for others is founded on faith.
Religious faith has been a rock used by humans for thousands of years. When times are tough and trouble and worry fill us to the point of being overwhelming, leaning on faith provides a positive way forward.
In the Goshen area, there are Christians of many denominations, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and others. All those faiths offer solace and hope to those who seek it.
Then there is the wired world. Technology has provided places for ugly comments and videos to be posted, but the other edge of the technology sword is it is available to stay informed, reach family members safely, attend church remotely and find something to chuckle at when despair is trying to grab our souls.
TECHNOLOGY HAS ALSO driven innovation in business during the pandemic and resulted in untold numbers of Americans being able to work, albeit from home, when they could have lost their jobs due to the virus.
But some work cannot be performed remotely during this pandemic and involves great risks to health. Such is the case with health care workers.
We are grateful for the work of every person at our local hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices who are working diligently to limit the number of victims so more tears are not shed. During a time when some in our community are resisting the use of the best practices to limit the spread of the virus, our health care workers have stepped to the front to offer care, comfort and succor to their patients while placing themselves in harm’s way. Let’s not forget them Thursday.
Yes, there is a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving — and every day.
