Most Americans will be taking it easy this weekend due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday. A three-day weekend near the end of summer is a great time to gather with family and friends and enjoy life. We highly recommend such gatherings.
One thing people will enjoy this weekend is three days off after working a 40-hour week. The 40-hour work week consisting of five days is pretty standard in the United States. We often forget that standard was won through strikes, demonstrations and negotiations by labor unions beginning in the late 19th century. During that tumultuous period when workers were organizing for better conditions on the job and better benefits, labor organizers began to promote a day to honor union members. Online sources tell us that Oregon was the first state to create a Labor Day holiday in 1887. The holiday received federal designation in 1894.
THE TURMOIL OF THE early years of labor organization in the United States has evolved into a time that unions are struggling to maintain their numbers. Perhaps the success of unions in establishing standardized work hours, benefits and compensation and getting government labor and safety agencies in place, has resulted in new workers feeling they don’t have many grievances against business owners. Yet that’s another story.
What we have now is a Labor Day tradition of the long, fun weekend. A few parades are still held, one will be in Elkhart Monday.
Labor Day is also a risky time to be on the roads or recreating on lakes. The enlarged recreational crows at local lakes is always a worry because of the danger of boat collisions and drownings. Those who will be on the water this weekend should be sure to wear their lifejackets while fishing or boating. Swimmers should know their limitations. Parents should not take their eyes off of their children while around lakes, streams or pools – not ever.
OF COURSE, motorists should not drink alcohol, not even one beer or cocktail, if they intend to drive after imbibing. For groups gathering where alcohol is served, make sure there is a designated driver who can refrain from drinking. Or prearrange a taxi or ride share service.
And for those who drink and drive or use drugs and drive, consider this, Indiana police will be out in force this weekend looking for you. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over project will put a lot more offices on patrol duty. That means if you drink or use drugs and drive, you have a much greater chance of spending your holiday in jail.
So, do the right thing and stay sober so you and all around you are safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.