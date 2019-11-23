The crazy rush toward Christmas begins Friday, when consumers in the Goshen-area will push through crowded store aisles in search of savings on gifts. This rush-to-the-stores tradition has been going on for a few decades now, and has become ingrained in our culture.
The busiest shopping day of the year has become a spectacle because of the huge turnout. Consumers not only look for bargains, many have made the experience a family outing that generate memories to relish down the years.
HOWEVER, IF YOU THINK everyone waits until Black Friday to get a start on holiday shopping — you would be wrong. The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. conducted a survey and found more than half of American consumers have already begun their holiday shopping as of the first week of November. The survey also found that almost a quarter of consumers have made holiday purchases. The NRF also expects 165.3 million people will shop during the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Consumers will spend an average $1,047 during the holiday season, according to the NRF, which is a 4 percent increase over 2018.
Black Friday is a marketer’s free-for-all. Every retail chain posts bargains to draw consumers, knowing any loss on the sale items will be gained on spur-of-the-moment purchases by shoppers drawn to their store. The “Big Box” retailers, settled along the highways north and south of Goshen, will certainly be part of that marketing effort and many people will be up before sunrise to take part in the bargain hunt. But consider this, many Christmas gifts, and even other bargains, can be found at local retailers. We urge shoppers who burst into the Box Stores Friday, to get their second wind, rise early once more, and go out Saturday to local retailers.
SATURDAY IS KNOWN at Small Business Saturday, with the trademarked Shop Small moniker used by those shops working with American Express, which created the day several years ago. The folks at American Express know that small businesses across the United States are vital to the economy and make up the largest share of businesses in the country.
Information from the Small Business Administration shows that the country’s small businesses amount to 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms and provide 64 percent of net new private-sector jobs. Almost half of all the jobs in the U.S. are provided by small businesses.
We are not advocating one retail segment over another. We just want to point out that consumers should consider the competitive deals and unique products that our local small businesses provide and consider if those products will help them check off a gift from their holiday shopping list.
The way we see it, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are equally important to our local economy. We hope local consumers will also see it that way.
