The proposal to create a cold-weather shelter at three local churches on a rotating basis this winter for Goshen’s homeless population is a plan the City Council members should support and fund.
The Interfaith Hospitality Network and the Goshen Homeless Coalition have asked the City Council to spend up to $18,000 to provide security at the churches during the three cold-weather months the shelter would operate. In the absence of funds to create a permanent homeless shelter, preferably one that can accommodate males, the seasonal shelters and the temporary funding will keep people warm, healthy and alive as temperatures plunge.
Goshen residents may recall that brutal cold temperatures, which dipped as low as -20 degrees, descended on Goshen last winter, setting off a scramble to create a low-barrier shelter that could accommodate the homeless. Low-barrier shelters provide weather protection to people without screening for criminal histories and sobriety that may keep them out of a more structured environment.
THE MAYOR’S OFFICE and a group of non-profits, now known as the Goshen Homeless Coalition, came up with a plan last winter to use the Interfaith shelter on Third Street for the shelter. While there were plenty of worries how a mix of homeless people, some with alcohol, drug or mental health issues, would get along for a night in the small facility, the project was later deemed a success.
After the season sheltering ended in March, coalition members assessed their effort and said they believed lives were saved. On average, nine people were sheltered over 60 nights. From January to mid-March the shelter had 619 bed days of service and served 32 people.
We too, believe lives were saved by the low-barrier effort and that is why we support the City Council’s spending to provide security for the rotating shelters at the churches this coming winter.
IT’S NO SECRET that for several years The Goshen News, and others in the community have supported a permanent shelter for the city’s homeless. We believe that the shelter should especially be established to help men with addiction and mental health issues. Not all the city’s homeless men would use the shelter, but those who seek a place to stay would be readily available for consultations with the agencies already in place with programs that can help them.
As it is now in Goshen, we have homeless men and women living in forgotten nooks and crannies. Last spring, after the mayor’s office evicted the people from the homeless camp along the millrace, some of those residents accepted help. Some didn’t. And as can be seen daily in Goshen, there are homeless still walking among us.
So, the creation of a rotating low-barrier shelter in the churches this winter is the best solution for now. The goal however, should be a permanent shelter that can provide warmth to begin with, but treatment and hope in the long run.
