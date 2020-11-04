Sometimes our representative republic requires patience. This is such a time.
On Tuesday, voters went to the polls to elect a president and fill political offices from Congress to councils. Those votes were easy to count quickly with modern processing equipment. However, the absentee ballots, especially those mailed in, are taking longer to count. The delay in counting such ballots is not unusual, but with the heavy voter interest in using absentee ballots to avoid social contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, county clerks and local election boards across the nation are scrambling to count those votes as quickly, fairly and accurately as possible.
THIS METHODICAL ELECTION process has rubbed President Donald Trump the wrong way. He declared victory early Wednesday morning, despite being behind in the popular vote and electoral vote, and said he will ask the United States Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots cast by American voters. The speculation is that if Trump is successful in stopping the counting of mailed-in ballots, he will have a better chance to win in states that are still too close to call. Pennsylvania in particular is in play with Trump ahead, yet thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted from urban areas that may favor Joe Biden. Twenty electoral votes are at stake in Pennsylvania. And Nevada, with its six electoral votes, will not resume counting mailed-in ballots until today, making that outcome in the tight election very important.
“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said in the middle of the night.
Voting has stopped. What remains is the completion of counting every vote cast in every state. Surely, the president doesn’t want to disenfranchise American voters, including many Republicans, who took time to fill out mail-in ballots? The chance that any court in America would stop the counting of ballots seems remote. But the administration could go judge-shopping and might find a sympathetic ear somewhere.
The president’s statement shows a lack of knowledge about how elections work in the United States. Each state legislature creates its own set of election rules, which include how to process mailed-in ballots and absentee ballots. The rules also set deadlines for accepting such ballots. So, there are 50 sets of rules that a presidential campaign must deal with. There is no federal standard for such rules and election processes have always been considered a states’ rights issue.
The United States Constitution does grant authority to Congress, not the president, to regulate elections, but the intent is to allow state legislators to run the show unless there is an attempt to undermine Congress.
A QUIRKY THING about the U.S. presidential elections is that we still use the Electoral College to determine a winner. The Constitution does not require electors to follow the popular vote and cast their ballots for the candidate who receives the most votes. Instead, 48 states now require their electors to vote for the top candidate. Main and Nebraska award their electoral votes based on Congressional district results with one vote going to the popular vote winner in each district and two votes going to the statewide winner.
The electoral system is why we sometimes have presidents who did not win the popular vote. Recent examples are George Bush in 2000 and Trump in 2016.
So, it will be some time until every last vote is counted. And that is OK. Only in modern times has communication and computer technology allowed Americans to know who the next president will be on Election Day. Americans have been spoiled by the smooth election process that has been developed over decades. Now that the coronavirus pandemic has caused more voters to turn to absentee ballots, a new normal has been created and voters, poll workers, politicians and presidential candidates need to accept that.
