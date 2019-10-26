In the month of October, both Elkhart and LaGrange counties saw several hit-and-run incidents involving bicyclists.
On Oct. 15, a 17-year-old girl riding a bicycle along C.R. 7 near Nappanee was struck by a vehicle. The driver left the scene but was arrested later that day, while the bicyclist was left hospitalized. On Wednesday, LaGrange County police reported a 50-year-old man, struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle Tuesday morning, died.
The bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle from behind as he rode on C.R. 00 East-West in LaGrange County. The driver fled the scene. As Richard Bontrager was lying in the road, another vehicle struck him. That driver, however, stopped and said he didn’t see the man in the road, according to police.
With the number of people traveling via bicycle on our county’s roads, whether it be those whose sole means of transportation is via bike, or those who bicycle for sport, motorists need to use extra caution.
Bicycle Indiana, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating motorists and bicyclists on how to share the road, offers several tips to drivers.
The first is to pass bicyclists with care by slowing down and giving them at least 3 feet of clearance when passing. Motorists should also be patient and wait until it’s safe to pass.
Honking at bicyclists is something the group advises against, as the sound can startle a cyclist and cause a wreck.
Bicyclists have the same rules as motorized vehicles when on the road, according to Bicycle Indiana. Cyclists must obey all traffic laws, stop at stop signs and traffic lights, signal all turns, ride with traffic in the right side of the lane and use lights when it’s dark.
It is dangerous enough to bicycle on rural roads and bicyclists should use extra caution when traveling when it is dark outside, as well as in inclement weather. Both hit-and-run incidents this month occurred early in the morning, between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides several tips to keep cyclists safe via its website.
Bicyclists should wear equipment to protect them and make them more visible to others. Helmets, bright clothing and reflective gear are among the suggestions made by the organization. In addition, at night or when visibility is poor, cyclists should use a white front light and a red rear light, as well as reflectors, on their bikes.
Even though cooler weather is approaching, people who rely on bicycles for travel will still be out on county roads, and it is the duty of drivers to share the road responsibly.
The next time you come upon a bicyclist, slow down and give them some space to ensure everyone gets where they are going safely.
