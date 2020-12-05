Monday’s imposition of fines on businesses that repeatedly violate Elkhart County Health Department COVID-19 control orders has been welcomed by some business owners and rejected as a rights violation by state Sen. Blake Doriot. We believe that just the existence of the fines is the motivation that is needed to get the public and business owners to take steps to slow the spread of the virus.
While the public in general is not being targeted by the fines, which go into effect Dec. 17, business owners who do not enforce the mask mandate and social distancing are. The county commissioners, and some business owners who talked to The Goshen News this week, believe the potential for cumulative fines for repeated violations up to $5,000 will be used by business owners to tell their customers they must mask up and stay 6-feet apart inside establishments. We think that is a sound tactic.
The adoption of fines by the Elkhart County Commissioners came after many months of their refusal to do anything other than act as cheerleaders for voluntary measures based on sound science. That tactic did not work and as the state eased back into less-restrictive levels, county residents returned to gathering socially and rejecting the wearing of masks. Now our hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients and health care workers are overwhelmed. So, firmer action was required to once-again reduce the spread of the virus.
NOW, THE three city councils in the county, Nappanee, Goshen and Elkhart, will be asked by the mayors in their cities Monday to accept the county’s fine structure and create their own enforcement teams. The county commissioners granted such authority in their ordinance. We think the move is unwise and that the creation of such enforcement teams is a step too far and might create more problems than solutions.
We are walking a tightrope in Elkhart County when it comes to public support for the commissioners’ fine ordinance. There is no doubt the ordinance was needed. However, Americans cherish their freedoms and liberties and will quickly reject heavy-handed tactics by government at all levels. And now that the commissioners have passed their ordinance, most people seem willing to make sure they are wearing a face mask while shopping and are keeping adequate distance between themselves and others in retail settings.
Business owners are also responding and “no-mask, no-entry signs,” can be seen throughout Goshen. The intent of the ordinance is that if business owners do not adhere to the law’s requirements, they get a warning and health inspectors get involved and coach the owners on how best to enforce the rules while being polite to their customers. If there are violations again, the business will be fined.
It appears that our local mayors have the best of intentions and want to get involved to help stop the spread of the virus. That is understandable as our cities are where populations are concentrated. But the role of enforcing the commissioners’ order should be left up to health department staff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel realizes that and has said his officers will not enforce the ordinance.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES are trained in working with businesses to comply with other health orders, such as those involving food safety. Using city workers under the authority of mayors, who have no experience in enforcing health rules, is the wrong move.
If city councils really want to get involved, it would be much better for the councils to provide funding for temporary or part-time inspector positions within the health department. Those personnel could then be mentored and trained by the experienced health department staff in the delicacies of negotiating, motivating and prodding local business owners toward the common goal of enforcing social distancing, sanitation and mask rules. There would also be a direct path of supervision and it would be clear to the new “enforcement teams” their boss is the health officer, not a politician.
Inserting untrained and temporary enforcement teams made up of city workers into this situation will simply lead to more anxiety for business owners and will erode their trust that local government has their back. The city councils should be very reluctant to create a situation that will result in more animosity in our communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.