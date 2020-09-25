Stage 5, the last of Indiana’s reopening stages, has begun. A lot of people are wondering if the stage will stick, or if Hoosiers will take a step back to Stage 4.5 or break out into an economy free from stages.
For those who have forgotten, Gov. Eric Holcomb took action in the spring to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Those actions included the closing of businesses and schools. A face-covering order was issued later.
Holcomb also created a five-stage plan to reopen the economy and public spaces if certain levels of containment of the virus had been achieved. Stage 5 begins today and is scheduled to expire Oct. 17.
This last stage returns most activities to normal, except that the face mask order is still in place. So, that means local residents will still be asked to wear face coverings when shopping. Bars, restaurants and fitness centers can return to 100% capacity seating, but they must maintain social distancing.
Stage 5 guidelines also suggest: Hoosiers continue to maintain 6-feet of social distance, especially in public spaces; continue thorough handwashing; don’t go to work when feeling ill; those 65 and older and those with higher medical risks should remain vigilant about avoiding exposure to COVID-19 by limiting gatherings to those outside households and friends; and those who will come in contact with those 65 and older and those with higher risks, should consider being tested for the virus, maintain social distance and maintain hygiene standards.
THESE ARE ALL common-sense instructions, that, if followed, will lessen the likelihood that the pandemic will have a local resurgence.
As it stands now, Elkhart County’s seven-day positivity rate was down to 5.5% Thursday and the rate was far better in LaGrange County (3.8%) and Kosciusko County (3.1%). Noble County’s rate was 6.6%.
These lower rates have come as a result of a lot of sacrifice by most local residents. As the pandemic numbers climbed across the state last spring, a shutdown left hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers temporarily jobless and isolated in their homes. Food and supply shortages popped up and Hoosiers wondered how much worse it might get.
Fortunately, Congress, for once, acted quickly and provided unemployed Americans relief funds to tide them over until the economy could restart. And restart it has. While about half of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 recession have yet to return, we are fortunate in Elkhart County that the reluctance among Americans to travel in traditional style has created a high demand for recreational vehicles. We make a lot of those around here and demand is expected to continue through 2021 and boost the RV industry to a record year.
THIS BRIGHT SPOT in our lives should not dull our remorse for the 169 lives lost to COVID-19 in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties. No amount of economic windfall can bring back the fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers, who were taken from us by this microscopic invader.
We need to continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19 so no more local lives are lost to the virus. So, even in Stage 5, local residents should do as the state guidelines suggest. Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain distance while in public and continue to use strict hygiene practices.
That 5.5% positivity rate is the target during this last stage of reopening. Let’s hammer than number down to zero.
