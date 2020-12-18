A couple of things caught our attention this week that need to be noted.
On Tuesday, Joanna King was selected by a Republican caucus to fill the term of Christy Stutzman for Indiana House District 49. We congratulate King on her accomplishment and know she will do a good job of representing her constituents. As a business owner, local resident and member of the Middlebury school board, she has always been passionate about making our local communities better places to live, work and become educated. She will now take her passion to the Statehouse and continue her advocacy there.
However, we find the way she was selected to be troublesome. Common Cause of Indiana says 20% of the legislators serving in the Indiana Statehouse were selected by party caucuses to fill vacancies. The caucus system does allow for a quick selection of a replacement, but should speed be the priority?
A MORE DEMOCRATIC method would be a special election that is open to all qualified political parties. That makes more sense because voters who selected their legislator in a general election may have done so for reasons other than party affiliation. So, if someone from an opposing party is more attractive than the replacement candidate, the voters would have the option to vote for them.
After all, are we not a representative republic that selects our representatives from a field of opposing candidates? Why should that democratic principle be set aside to fill a vacancy?
The other issue is about city government.
Tuesday night the majority of the Goshen City Council members adopted a new bonus plan for mayors. Mayors who serve at least five years will receive $5,000 annual bonuses. The mayor’s position will have a salary of $3,665 bi-weekly in 2021.
The idea was offered by Republican Brett Weddell, who has attempted in the past to boost the compensation Goshen mayors receive. His year-end surprise was not on the council agenda and we found no evidence he gave the public any advance opportunity to review the details or the merits of his proposal. Such things should not occur when public money is being spent.
DEMOCRAT COUNCIL MEMBER Megan Eichorn said she liked the bonus idea because it offers incentive for good mayors to stay in office and is similar to what is offered employees in industries.
We think both Weddell and Eichorn are comparing fish to fowl. Mayors and other elected officials already receive annual pay increases as adopted by the council. So, we wonder, why is the incentive just being offered to the mayor? The city clerk-treasurer position is very important to the smooth running of the city, so shouldn’t that officeholder get a bonus for a job well done? And the city judges we have had throughout the years have toiled long and hard for a small salary. They also should be offered a bonus if the mayor gets one.
Comparing the job of mayor to an industrial executive is hard to do. In industry, say the RV industry, a board of directors knows that if RV sales soar, or costs are controlled and company morale is high, the executive may be doing something right and deserves a bonus. On the other hand, mayors oversee services that are required to be provided to city residents, including water and sewer, fire protection, road maintenance and law enforcement. Mayors are given a budget approved by the City Council and appoint their department heads to help them provide oversight of city services. It is very difficult to quantify if law enforcement, firefighting, road maintenance and utility services have been provided in an adequate or more efficient or cost-effective manner.
Instead of the mayoral bonus, the City Council should hash this issue out once and for all. First, should all elected officials be offered bonuses? If so, how will they qualify for such bonuses? And who will decide if they deserve a bonus? But our opinion is that bonuses are unwarranted and just the annual salary increase is adequate. If $5,000 is needed to reward a mayor for doing a good job, something mayors should do anyhow, then voters will move such a mayor on to something else.
