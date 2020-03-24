The COVID-19 virus has delayed the Summer Olympics a year, shut down the scaling of Mount Everest and has resulted in more than 14,000 deaths worldwide. Twelve of those deaths have been in Indiana. Now, as nations around the globe fight the virus with quarantines, shutdowns and social distancing, it is our turn to join in that fight.
Beginning today, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered non-essential businesses to close for two weeks. The goal is to limit the amount of exposure to the virus. The social distancing technique being used is an essential and wise call by the governor. The decision is based on sound medical science that has developed during virus outbreaks ever since the 1918 influenza epidemic spread death worldwide.
Then, as now, there is no medication, no vaccination, that can prevent infection. Therefore, the only recourses are simple ones — practice good personal sanitation and limit social interaction.
THE BIG TEST in the coming days will be for local companies to decide if they are essential to the continuation of basic services, or not. It’s obvious to us that local food services, groceries, gasoline stations and even hardware stores are essential. And recreational vehicle companies that are engaged in constructing quarantine units and other trailers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency certainly are vital at this moment in history. But many businesses produce luxury items or products that are not needed to keep food, utilities, health care services or transportation operating for the next two weeks. So, like the governor, we ask them to shut down so fewer local residents are placed in jeopardy of contracting the virus.
As Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz told The Goshen News on Monday, the fewer people exposed means there will be fewer people seeking medical treatment, and that will help keep our local health care system from becoming overwhelmed with serious cases of COVID-19.
We also need to point out that most healthy adults will only experience mild symptoms from the virus if they contract it. But the death rate for older people and people who have other health issues is significant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are age 85 or older and contract the virus have a death rate of 10% to 27%; those aged 65-84 have a death rate of 3% to 11%; for people 55-64 the rate is 3%; and there is a 1% death rate for people aged 20-54 years. The CDC said March 18 that no one younger than 19 years old has died from the virus.
A FEW SOCIAL MEDIA COMMENTATORS have been critical of the precautions being taken, saying the virus only kills older people. That’s a cold, heartless way to look at the situation. Such an attitude demeans the value we put on life and the lives of our older friends, grandparents and parents. We shudder when such talk takes place. Don’t these callused commentators have any parents or older friends who love them or are loved by them?
And what these cold hearts also don’t factor into their equation is that if the virus outbreak infects tens of thousands of Hoosiers, even with a low death rate, the number of dead will be staggering.
So, again we say, Gov. Holcomb is right to call for the shutdown. Now the task will be to stay calm, practice social distancing and keep in mind that eventually the virus will run its course and life in Indiana will return to normal and we will be able to hug one another again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.