There’s a lot to like in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, but there is also a lot to dislike.
On Wednesday, Biden unveiled an eight-year spending plan named The American Jobs Plan, that would amount $2.3 trillion in spending. That spending follows $1.9 trillion for the recent COVID-19 stimulus bill. The infrastructure plan calls for massive amounts of money to be spent on roads, bridges and railroads and would double federal spending on public transportation.
Taken singly, the infrastructure spending is scary in itself. When coupled with Biden’s next plan, spending $2 trillion for child care, family tax credits and other programs, the outburst of planned federal spending is unfathomable.
THE WHITE HOUSE said $621 billion will be used to help build a network of 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles; replacement of diesel transit vehicles; electrifying bus fleets; help make electric vehicles more affordable for consumers through tax incentives and rebates; fix bridges; eliminate lead water pipes nationwide; invest in corporate research and development, create incentives for manufacturing vital products, such as semiconductors in the U.S.; and provide affordable broadband internet access to all. There are many other spending projects contained in the plan.
The rub with the president’s plans is that it will require a large tax increase on U.S. corporations and some individual taxpayers at a time when the COVID-19 recession has not officially ended. To be sure, the $1.9 trillion COVID relief funds, coupled with the country’s growing number of people vaccinated, will stimulate the economy out of the recession soon. But, $1.9 trillion plus $2.3 trillion plus $2 trillion adds up to an enormous sum of money that Americans will have to pay back in the coming decades and will result in the redirection of corporate and consumer spending to tax payments.
The Trump administration teamed with Republicans in Congress in 2017 to cut the corporate tax rate from 34% to 21%. Biden now wants to boost that rate to 28% to help fund The American Jobs Plan and impose a 21% global minimum tax. A minimum 15% tax on income reported to shareholders would also be added. In addition, tax preferences for fossil fuel companies would be eliminated.
To justify his taxation, Biden said, “Ninety-one Fortune 500 Companies, including Amazon, pay not a single solitary penny in income tax.”
To pay for his social agenda, Biden is proposing increasing income taxes on wealthy Americans.
TWO OF THE LIKEABLE points in the Biden plan is the goal to replace all lead water pipes in the country so Americans are not exposed to this toxic substance. The other point is to make broadband internet service available and affordable to all Americans. As we have discovered during the pandemic, when schools close and students attend from home, fast, reliable and inexpensive internet service is vital to continuing the education process. Such access is also key to ensuring entrepreneurs in small towns and rural areas across the country are not hindered in conducting business by their location. Universal access means a person in a remote area of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula would be able to compete with a person in suburban Chicago with an online business.
While we favor tackling the massive backlog of infrastructure improvements needed across the nation and expanding broadband access, it seems counter-productive to hit wealthy Americans and corporations so hard with taxes to accomplish that goal.
The American Jobs Plan is a grand offering by Biden, but we just can’t see how spending enormous amounts of money and increasing tax burdens are the right moves to make as the nation is close to pulling out of a recession. The president should greatly scale back his plan so the nation can afford it.
