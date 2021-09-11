Today is Patriots Day, the day set aside to memorialize the 2,977 people killed and to also honor the more than 6,000 people who were injured.
As the horrific events of that day move further into the past, it seems fewer people take time to say a prayer, fly a flag at half-staff, or revisit the memories they have of that day. Locally, only a few events will occur today to honor the fallen. The largest event, the Ride to Remember, while not solely about 9/11, will honor fallen veterans, firefighters and police officers, when hundreds of motorcycles roll through local communities. A memorial service will also be held in Goshen. We thank the riders for always keeping the sacrifices of our protectors foremost in their minds.
HISTORIC EVENTS, if not reviewed periodically, have a way of floating away into the mists of time. And, like Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana is credited with saying, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
We definitely do not want a repeat of the mass terror attacks on our soil. So, each new president should look back and consider Santayana’s words and that what was possible in 2001 is possible now. Vigilant, ever vigilant, should be the phrase every American and every public servant should think about daily. National safety is not guaranteed and Americans should not quibble, like we do with politics and the latest virus issue, over securing it.
As we chronicle in today’s newspaper, people with local ties were caught up in the attacks. Karen Juday, a Bremen native, lost her life while working in the World Trade Center.
WHAT WE ALSO include in today’s paper is an account of how local history teachers are attempting to inform the generation born after the attacks, what happened that day and what the worldwide aftermath has been. We are proud of these teachers as they fulfill their duties of educating our youngsters about an event that was felt by every American and the people around the globe.
And what about that 20-year war in Afghanistan? The United States went into the war with the goal of ousting the Taliban government that hosted Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaida henchmen. Bin Laden was the planner of the attacks and it took the United States military 10 years to end his life. The mission to oust the Taliban and al-Qaida, once accomplished, evolved into a nation-building effort. The idea was to lead the Afghanis to a democratic way of living. That mission ignored the fact that warfare and factional fighting, along with religious tenants, are woven tightly into that society. Our guidance did help in many respects, but there were just too many men with weapons who wanted to oppress others. The few Afghanis who wanted to continue to change could not hold back their oppressors.
The United States and its allies are right back to where we were in 2001. There is a hostile government in Afghanistan bent on suppressing women and the Taliban will operate to suppress democracy.
So, today, and every year on this date, please take time to remember the 2,977 ordinary Americans who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, simply because they were part of a population of people who value liberty and oppose despotism around the world.
