Free speech, loud, boisterous and sometimes profane, came to the streets of Goshen Sunday night.
The cause behind the protest is a noble one — end the unjust brutalization and killing of minorities by police officers across the United States. We stand united with the protesters in that cause, and will use our words here to do what we can to bring awareness to unjustified killings and the ongoing wrecking of the trust between police and the communities they serve by a small number of police officers.
It was amazing to see the transition from Saturday’s protest at the county courthouse, where about 60 people held up signs to passing motorists and chanted protest slogans and marched on sidewalks around town, to Sunday’s demonstration that started small and then grew to about 500 people at one point. The Sunday protesters blocked Main Street several times and went toe-to-toe with local police officers. In the end, reason on both sides prevailed and no one was injured, arrested and property was not damaged.
ONE OF THE POINTS THE PROTESTERS were making is that far more damage is being done when police officers are not prosecuted for unwarranted deaths. Those kinds of murders erode the confidence in the minority communities that police and the judicial system are on their side. At Saturday’s demonstration in Goshen, Tracy Degraffreed, an African-American veteran, spoke to The Goshen News about how he feels he is in danger from racists and police every time he leaves his home in Elkhart. Such a feeling only develops when there is long-term injustices and racism that seeps into the everyday activities of minority families. What a shame it is for our county that local residents feel so afraid.
What can be done about it? Talk, action and watchfulness all need to be undertaken. And now, not later.
When we say talk, we don’t mean “community leaders” talking to police chiefs and politicians. That tactic has not led to any lasting solution to racism in our country. The talk should be from parent to child. The lesson should be that all people are equal, just as the Declaration of Independence stated on July 4, 1776. We believe that racism is a learned behavior, and can be eased, or erased, when children hear their parents voicing their belief and acting on their conviction that all races are equal.
THE ACTION PORTION should include citizens getting involved in overseeing police policies. Such an important task should not be left in the hands of city councils or police administrators. A collaborative effort involving community members is needed to monitor police departments in all U.S. communities. This increase in oversight should reduce the insulation some departments have used to protect unruly officers in the past.
In addition, communities should create easy ways for their residents to talk to someone who can quickly take charge of their complaint, concern and praise of an officer. It would be great if a resident could simply walk into a city hall and sit down with someone to talk about what their concern or compliment is. Easy access to authority, and a guaranteed follow-up, is a confidence-building experience for those who deal with government officials and the police.
As the protests in Goshen have shown, injustices committed by police in other communities can land at our doorstep. But that is not the sole reason we should act. Something much closer to home is wrong. A veteran in Elkhart and his family are worrying every day about their safety because of the color of their skin. We should all listen up and take actions to change that awful situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.