The rapid switch from booming local and national economies to ones in recession in the span of a few weeks was an unfathomable concept a month ago. Today, though, the numbers are sinking in to the national and local psyche and worry about how some people will be able to pay bills and purchase food is growing.
The reason the economy has tanked is the outbreak of COVID-19. The virus has spread around the world since November 2019 and is now causing massive economic damage in the United States. As of Wednesday, all but 11 states had issued travel restrictions or other emergency orders requiring people to stay home unless they have been designated an essential worker.
In Elkhart County, there were three recorded deaths attributed to the virus as of Thursday. Thirty-nine people have tested positive in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties.
ALSO THURSDAY, the U.S. Department of Labor said an incredibly high number of Americans, 6.6 million, filed for unemployment benefits in the past week. That flood of applications came a week after 3.3 million workers filed for benefits. The two-week total exceeds the unemployment filings peak of The Great Recession.
More massive unemployment numbers will be coming as more states issue stay-at-home orders.
The economic cliff-dive has ended a phenomenal and historic economic expansion in the United States. Since The Great Recession of 2008-09 the economy has continually added jobs, grew our national wealth and filled 401(K) plans with cash. Job growth in 2019 averaged 178,000 monthly, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One of the fastest-growing segments of the economy was the leisure and hospitality industry. That industry added 53,000 jobs in February and 252,000 jobs since July 2019. Now, many of those workers are unemployed because government orders have closed bars and restaurants.
Fortunately, there is help available now to people in need, and more is on the way. Utility companies have stopped shutting off power for past-due accounts during this crisis; food banks and soup kitchens are still operating; and grocery workers are doing an amazing job of keeping the flow of food going.
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT will begin sending relief checks of $1,200 to all taxpayers next week and those receiving unemployment benefits will be eligible for up to $600 in extra benefits weekly for six weeks.
While the influx of cash will help pay bills and buy food, the long-term economic solution is to slow, then stop, the spread of the coronavirus. Our best weapon against the virus and the quickest path back to economic vitality, is to practice all the sanitation and social distancing practices that have been outlined ad nauseam in the media and by health officials.
We are all soldiers in this war on the coronavirus, and if we fail to use the effective tactics our health professionals have outlined, then our health and economic miseries will be extended. So, please follow the guidelines while staying home and staying safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.