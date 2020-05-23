This Memorial Day weekend will be like no other on record.
As all 50 states have now lifted at least some of their pandemic restrictions on travel, work and shopping, the holiday will have some traditional activities, but those will be limited and changed.
In the Goshen area, the annual rite of honoring members of the armed forces who died while serving their country will be abbreviated. The Millersburg ceremony at Brown’s Cemetery has been canceled. All parades have been called off due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order that prevents such events until July 4. The New Paris service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery and the three Goshen services, one after the other starting with the naval service at the Rogers Park bridge at 8:45 a.m., the courthouse lawn at 9 a.m. and Oakridge Cemetery at 11 a.m., will all require attendees to maintain social distancing. Organizers also suggest the wearing of face masks as a precaution.
THE FOUNDERS of Memorial Day (Decoration Day back then) who gathered after the Civil War to honor fallen soldiers, probably had no idea their solemn concern for those who died would extend into the 21st century as a national day of mourning. The holiday was informal for most of its existence until Congress officially recognized the day as Memorial Day in 1971. We wonder what those Civil War veterans, who braved shot and shell in hellish battles, would think of a microscopic organism holding the world at bay these days.
But there is some progress to returning our society to normal. Holcomb moved up his Stage 3 reopening order to yesterday so gatherings of up to 100 people could occur this weekend. Stage 3 also allows non-contact sports to be played, including tennis, baseball and basketball. And to the relief of the recreational vehicle industry based in Elkhart County, campgrounds are now open with social distancing and sanitation rules in place.
Still, travel volume this weekend is expected to be the lowest since 2009 at the end of the Great Recession. AAA decided to not estimate the travel volume this year, something the company has done since 2000. But AAA did make a guess.
“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”
AND FOR THOSE FEW who do fill up their RV or car with gas and head out this weekend, the trip will be less expensive. AAA noted that going into this week the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $1.87, the cheapest Memorial Day holiday price since a gallon cost $1.50 in 2003.
But there is another price that is still high this weekend. COVID-19 remains a threat and is still causing sickness and taking lives. Precautions, even at the beach, at a family gathering or in the campground, are a must. Holcomb’s Stage 3 gives the same advice and so do health experts. So, get out and have some fun this weekend, but wear your mask and stay at a safe distance from others. Continue to wash and sanitize your hands. And remember, Monday is about our fallen heroes. Fly your flag and take in one of the local veteran services. It will do us all a lot of good to refresh our memories about the cost of our freedoms.
