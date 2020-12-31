Challenges, heartbreak, economic struggles and change dominated the lives of local residents in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept in and changed the way everyone thinks, travels, shops, attends school and works. This total reconstruction of our culture dominated throughout our selection of the year’s Top 10 local stories.
No event since World War II has taken more American lives than the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, 339,000 Americans had died from the virus out of the 19.6 million who have been infected. While the vast majority of people who contract the disease recover, when so many become infected, the low death rate results in the large number of fatalities.
The virus death tolls for local counties as of Wednesday were: 313, Elkhart; 54, LaGrange; 54, Noble; and 69, Kosciusko. Positive cases recorded since March in the four counties totaled 35,299 as of Wednesday.
While there are still some Americans who believe the virus is some sort of political conspiracy or a manufactured media event, the results from the spread of the virus can be seen throughout our communities. People who have had family members sickened or die from the virus are very cautious about exposing themselves; our schools have, at times, been barely functioning due to staff members being infected; our two hospitals have been swamped with COVID patients; festivals and fairs were wiped away by the pandemic; even murder trials in our courts were postponed.
THE VIRUS AND THE PUBLIC’S reaction to government controls to stop its spread, are hot-button topics that “trigger” people. This past year, several anti-masking protests were held and when public school officials announced in August that in-person classes would be delayed until September due to Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz’s recommendation, hundreds of angry and frustrated people gathered outside the health department and Middlebury schools administration office to protest.
Hope for normalcy in 2021 arrived earlier this month when the first Pfizer vaccines were given to Goshen Health employees. There are now three approved vaccines against COVID-19 in the United States and vaccinations are expanding. Staffs and patients in Indiana long-term care facilities are now beginning to be inoculated. At some point in 2021, everyone in Indiana who wants to be vaccinated should be. So, there is a strong chance this pandemic will begin to ease in coming months.
TURMOIL ALSO CAME IN another form this year. Social unrest, as media folks like to describe the peaceful protests and riots that occurred following the death of George Floyd, due to the actions of a Minneapolis police officer, occurred across the nation, including in Elkhart County. All the local events were peaceful.
Following Floyd’s death, locals who were outraged gathered several times. While one protest on June 1 became worrisome as some in the crowd became verbally aggressive, the event ended peacefully. Rallies and protests occurred at surprising frequency and ranged from anti-mask mandate rallies, a pro-Trump rally, rallies for Hispanic issues, a peace vigil and a protest and counterrally to oppose and support local coffee shop owners who had taken stances against mandates for mask wearing.
All these events show that Americans’ love of their First Amendment rights remain strong and active.
While 2020 is going down in the history books as a terrible year, we must not forget to thank all those people who took action to make it less so.
The community smiled as parades of supporters drove through the campuses of long-term health care centers to cheer up the residents, who must have felt more like inmates, as their contact with the outside world was cut by the pandemic.
Others sewed masks, dropped cheery cards and tasty food off to front-line workers, pitched in to raise money for unemployed or underemployed food services workers, or simply called a friend or relative to listen and help them get through the day.
And, we will never forget the joy that music teacher Kent Dutchersmith provided to so many people as he played his “stumpstick” as part of a daily effort to play a different instrument and sing to keep spirits up.
Our local counties remain wonderful places to live, work and play. And this year has been a reminder that the vast majority of people pitch in and help others in need.
Yes, 2020, was certainly a gloomy, depressing, disappointing year. But those who reached out and helped others made the sun shine for many.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.