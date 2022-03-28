For decades, the nation could expect pragmatism from most of Indiana’s elected leaders, rather than knee-jerk ideology.
Richard Lugar and Lee Hamilton shined in Congress as voices of reason and wisdom. Otis Bowen and Evan Bayh gained bipartisan respect as governors of Indiana, and later while serving in federal offices. Bill Hudnut became Indianapolis’ longest serving mayor and transformed the once sleepy Hoosier capital into an amateur, college and pro sports mecca through progressive economic development initiatives.
Sadly, the days have passed when such Indiana public servants compromised across party lines or rendered decisions that defied expectations. The responses of the state’s congressional contingent to almost any issue are predictably partisan.
Through his five-plus years as governor, Eric Holcomb has exhibited glimpses of that earlier generation of open-minded Hoosier leadership. A prime example is Holcomb’s generally careful handling of Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially through a reliance on and respect for the state’s public health experts. For that, of course, Holcomb received resistance from the Indiana General Assembly — led by far-right legislators from his own Republican Party.
HOLCOMB WALKED into the lightly trod middle ground once again on Tuesday.
The governor vetoed a cultural-wars bill that would ban transgender females in grades kindergarten through 12 from participating in girls sports. That same day, Holcomb also signed a bill eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public.
Both decisions left Holcomb wide open for criticism.
The bill banning transgender females from competing in girls sports was unnecessary and driven by national political party efforts to build “wedge” issues to rally voter turnouts for Republican candidates. The Indiana High School Athletic Association already has a policy covering transgender students and also stated that it has not had a transgender girl finalize a request to play on a girls team, The Associated Press reported.
Holcomb cited exactly that situation in his veto letter Tuesday.
“The presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention,” Holcomb said. “It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the effort overall.”
The bill’s only real motivation was to carry water for a national political party, not to address a pressing need among Hoosiers.
Mike Braun, Indiana’s junior U.S. senator, responded more predictably and likely with future electoral aspirations in mind. “Girls’ sports should be for girls, and allowing biological males to compete with them robs female athletes of a chance to compete and win,” Braun said on his official Twitter account. “I’m disappointed Governor Holcomb vetoed a bill to make this law in Indiana, and I support a veto override to protect women’s athletics.”
Indeed, the Indiana General Assembly can override Holcomb’s veto with a simple majority, and could do so in its one-day session on May 24.
HOLCOMB’S SIGNING of the handgun permit requirement repeal contradicts the objections of numerous law enforcement leaders and groups across Indiana, including Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. Those groups compellingly and rightly argued that ending the state’s permit system would endanger police officers, removing a tool they use to quickly screen and identify dangerous people who should not be armed. In signing that bill into law, Holcomb said it “entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our state.”
Indiana’s existing permit system allows Hoosiers the rights to gun ownership and adds a layer of protection for police officers, so the repeal was not necessary.
That said, Gov. Holcomb clearly gave deep thought to both of his decisions Tuesday, as it was the last day for him to legally do so. A more partisan office holder would have rendered those decisions more quickly and with less consideration.
The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
