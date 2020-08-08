Latino influence in the United States is everywhere. It takes the shape of farm workers’ rights, civil rights reporting and Supreme Court representation. The toil of Latino labor is in the food that we eat and the names that line our streets. It precedes the foundation of this country, yet the recognition often gets overlooked, if not erased entirely.
The important legacy of Latino Americans cannot be overlooked, and especially not now as we memorialize the first anniversary of the killings of 23 people in El Paso by a North Texas gunman who targeted them for their race.
And that’s why, after the bill to create the National Museum of the American Latino passed through the House unanimously, we celebrate. It’s time that the narrative shifts and that Latinos are recognized for the wealth of expertise, hard work and culture they have given to this country.
THE MOVE TO SUPPORT the museum follows years of effort to create a space to highlight the contributions of Latinos to the United States. Work toward this museum dates to at least 1994, when a study revealed that Latinos had been largely left out of exhibits and programming in the museums that line Washington’s Constitution Avenue. Legislation for the museum was introduced in 2013. It’s exciting to see an official step forward, though the end result is years away as the bill must still pass through the Senate and begin its earliest stages of planning.
Currently, Latinos constitute nearly a fifth of the U.S. population, the second largest group behind only the white population. In Texas, that percentage of Latinos doubles to two-fifths. The state has also been home to major events that involve Latinos and have shaped the U.S. as it stands now, including the Mexican-American War in the 1840s.
The establishment of such an institution will allow that history to be seen in greater depth and color, telling the American story from a perspective that has been too often untold.
We must not forget, the Latino story is an American one.
The Dallas Morning News
November election must go on
President Trump’s proposals of delaying the election or imposing strict limitations on voting by mail are simply bad ideas.
Through other crises, including wars and depressions, the presidential election has always happened on the second Tuesday in November, and there’s no reason this year should be any different.
GOP concerns about mail-in voting being prone to widespread voter fraud are simply unfounded. If mail-in voting can be an option in primary elections, as it was in the Hoosier state, then it can continue to be an option in the presidential election.
WE HAVE INCORPORATED precautions against the novel coronavirus into our daily lives because it has become clear that we cannot wait on the virus to go away. Nor can we put our lives on hold indefinitely. It has been bad for businesses to put an indefinite hold on the economy, and it would be bad for democracy to put an indefinite hold on the election.
A more realistic concern than voter fraud is voter suppression, which is a likely outcome if voting by mail is not offered as an alternative. Those who do not feel safe may opt to stay home on Election Day rather than put their health at risk.
Our country deserves representation that reflects the will of the people as accurately as possible. That cannot happen while people who are quarantining or staying home to avoid exposure do not have a viable alternative.
Indiana should again adopt expanded mail-in voting, as the state did in the primary, to assure that Hoosiers who are at high risk of COVID-19 can vote in safety.
Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.