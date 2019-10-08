It’s on, Goshen.
We’re on.
No presidential candidates or senators or congressional races on our ballots, no state or county races. It’s just us — the everyday people you see standing in line at the post office or buying milk at the grocery store.
This is our year. Your year.
According to the Pew Research Center, trust in government is at an historic low (I know. Ugh.). But wait. The good news — at least for Goshen — is that people have roughly twice as much trust in their local elected officials as they do in Congress.
As Americans see the fragility of democracy on display at the national and global level, interest in city elections is growing. I can feel it happening. As I canvass door-to-door this campaign season, Goshen residents are asking more questions and offering more input on local government. They want to make sure their community is in good hands.
In these challenging political times, grounding yourself in local government might just save your sanity. Your vote goes farther here. Your voice is louder here. When you speak, we hear you. When you show up, we see you.
We don’t have all the answers down here (democracy is sloppy at all levels), but this is where you’re most likely to experience the results of your actions.
Don’t misunderstand: I’m not saying it’s easy. Democracy is hard. “Politics” is hard. Getting your way is hard. Don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s easy. But, when everyone pitches in, it kind of works.
When residents fill city council chambers, things happen. Sometimes it’s voting down a rezoning request that would further clog an already busy road in your neighborhood; or maybe it’s passing a resolution calling for community, unity and trust; or it’s passing an ordinance to create a brand new environmental resilience department. All of those things have happened at city council meetings in recent years because Goshen residents decided they should happen.
This is the place you get to build a community that makes you proud. We can be rational, fair and predictable in our local processes. We can negotiate our differences in good faith. We can strive for integrity and demand that our system works for everyone. We can be forward-thinking and creative.
Whatever cause it is that moves you, we’ve got it here. Economic justice, environmental protection, police procedure, infrastructure development, land use, housing, diversity and inclusion: Your local vote touches it all.
Elections are a time of hope and possibility. I’m still sappy enough to be inspired every time they come around.
Voters of Goshen, do your thing. Mark your calendar; make a plan. I’ll see you at the polls on Nov. 5.
