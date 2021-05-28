Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.