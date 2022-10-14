Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots becoming west at 20 to 30 knots this evening. A few gale force gusts to 35 knots possible. West winds 15 to 20 knots Saturday becoming southwest. Waves 2 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&