Many expected it was coming, but when the announcement arrived Friday that the Elkhart County 4-H Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, our hearts sagged and we knew a lot of people would be hurting.
With the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic and the economic risks involved for the non-profit fair board, the right decision was to cancel the fair. That action will protect our youth, the public and the fiscal soundness of the fair organization.
The fair is a special event to those who attend, participate and organize it every year. For county residents who don’t ever go near the fairgrounds in late July and early August, their lives too are impacted in a positive way by the fair.
The fair, first and most, is tied to the 4-H program, which helps guide our local youth into career paths and developing good morals and character. Countless county residents have passed through the 4-H program and now are involved in operating our local non-profits, running businesses and filling jobs. 4-H has helped produce a continuous stream of good citizens who enhance our communities.
THE 4-H-ERS ARE at the heart of the fair, but the event is also an exposition that attracts around 180,000 to 200,000 people to the fairgrounds in Goshen each summer. The fair is an exceptional family-friendly event and a place to meet friends and break your dining routine for a day or two and indulge in “fair food.”
Then there is the fair parade.
The parade is most likely the largest one-day event in Goshen each year. Thousands of people gather along the parade route to watch 4-H club floats, juggling clowns, high school bands, equestrian groups, fire trucks, a waving fair queen and an honorable parade marshal pass by.
But there won’t be a parade this year. There won’t be fair food in July. The midway at the fairgrounds will be a vacant field. That doesn’t mean we should give up on supporting the fair and the 4-H kids.
Plans are still being formed by the Purdue Extension staff so local 4-H-ers can exhibit their projects in some manner. Other local fairs will use virtual exhibits and contests without crowds to carry on the best they can. We hope Elkhart County 4-H-ers have similar opportunities.
WHILE THE FAIR has been called off, there is a way to continue to support the event. The fair crew will host Fair Food Drive-thru events June 5-7, June 12-14 and June 19-21. Food vendors will be on hand to provide some of the fair food that is so popular. Motorists can drive up to a vendor and order take-out. This should prove to be a fun and popular event and will be a bright spot in what has become a challenging year for every Elkhart County resident, business, non-profit and event organizer.
And looking ahead to next year, we know the volunteers on the fair board will put on a great fair.
Fair manager Miranda Muir said in a video Friday, “We are already hard at work on 2021 because we know we are coming back in full force.”
Yes, you will, Miranda, and Elkhart County residents will be there and they will appreciate their wonderful fair even more.
