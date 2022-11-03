The recent shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis was nothing like the 2021 Oxford High School shooting in Michigan.
In the former, the parents of the teenage school shooter did everything right, unlike the latter. They sought mental health treatment for their son — 19-year old Orlando Harris — and fearing his potential for violence, had his legally acquired gun confiscated.
St. Louis was also no Sandy Hook.
When the recent graduate forced his way into his former high school, his rampage was slowed by locked doors. He also had to avoid the area where seven security guards were stationed.
St. Louis was no Columbine.
School and outside law enforcement reacted quickly, arriving within minutes as alarms sounded. One officer followed the smell of gunpowder and confronted the young man. She shot him before he could take any more lives, including hers.
St. Louis was no Uvalde.
Many teachers and students didn’t perish in the shooting. Yet still, a beloved, dedicated teacher and a vibrant student on the cusp of her Sweet 16th birthday died. Seven others were wounded, and a whole community traumatized. A family has lost their son to what should be understood as a young man’s suicide that violently claimed two additional lives.
Exactly one day after the shooting, a report was published that included a key understanding America would be wise to internalize.
This most recent case illustrates several stark truths about firearms and schools.
These are inconvenient truths, expunged because of political posturing and the tunnel-vision perspectives between urban vs. rural views on guns. And if they are not erased, they are simply misunderstood.
School shootings are “more frequent and deadlier” than ever. That is a key takeaway from the article, published October 25 on the website, TheConversation.com. The headline reads, “School shootings are already at a record in 2022 — with months still to go.”
Using data current to October 24 for the year, there have already been 257 incidents, making it the worst of any year so far. There were 250 in all of 2021.
Moreover, the dramatic escalation — a doubling in school shootings — has happened in the span of a few short years. Both 2018 and 2019 saw 119 school shootings. There were 114 in 2020.
Researchers found that many of the incidents where shots were fired involved general violence in society. “General violence,” in their view, involves arguments that start at home or in neighborhoods, and beefs among teenagers and others that are then brought onto school grounds or into after-school events. They are therefore less characterized by an intruder-in-the-building scenario that school districts study and train for.
It’s not always true that attackers are mentally unstable, want to commit suicide, and “fit” the profile of a previously bullied or ostracized student, although that appears to be true with the St. Louis shooter.
Realize also that this study tallies every episode, such as incidents where guns were fired, but the injuries weren’t fatal. That’s generally because a shooter’s aim was off, meaning the bullet grazed someone, causing non-fatal injuries. This also takes into account misses and when a gun jams, as in the case with the St. Louis shooter.
The authors are some of the better known in this field of study. We need experts to drill into the data about school shootings and peel away fact from fiction, as well as wishful thinking from our greatest barrier — denial.
They’re criminologists who maintain a database that tracks not only school shootings, but accidents with guns and non-fatal shootings at schools. These are the types of details that really shed light on the scope of the problem.
Their conclusions are valuable. They point out that this escalation has occurred even as society has made massive improvements in how shooting incidents are managed by school districts — with drills, training, and innovative approaches to school safety.
And yet, there is one undeniable conclusion, if we’re honest: Guns are too readily available, often to teenagers, who then bring them into schools for the purpose of harming their peers and teachers.
In the St. Louis case, Harris had been denied the gun sale previously by a licensed gun dealer. He then bought it through a private dealer, thereby circumventing a background check.
That speaks to the need for expanded checks, something many Second Amendment advocates vehemently oppose.
His family removed the gun from their home, giving it to someone they know for safe keeping. But somehow, Harris got it back, and used it at his former high school. That fact speaks to a need to reexamine red flag laws, including all the procedures surrounding them.
Clearly, we’ve got to do better. The authors also fear that normalizing gun violence around schools is already occurring. They are correct.
It’s not that people want this, conservatives or those more adamant about limiting access to guns.
But by failing to see the issue in its entirety – every incident where a gun is brought onto school grounds and either displayed, discharged and a bullet grazes or kills – is only going to drive society further from bringing the numbers down.
Young people deserve to be the safest, shielded if you will, from harm. And yet, for this vulnerable and valuable group, we continue to fail them.
In St. Louis, the results were devastating and deadly.