Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.