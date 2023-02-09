Certain Republicans in the Indiana Statehouse are following a troubling path led by ultra-conservatives across the nation.
These elected Republicans are trying to distract residents, in this case Hoosiers, from tackling substantial issues such as the economy and public health funding by instead writing legislative proposals based on social issues.
It happened last year in legislation that would have barred transgender youth from participating in girls’ high school athletics.
The current trend in Indiana continues the attack on the well-being of LGBTQ Hoosiers.
Of nearly 20 bills holding potential to impact LGTBQ rights, the ACLU of Indiana has targeted seven as part of “a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans kids out of public life.”
There are some bills, however, that support LGBTQ rights, including a repeal of statutes that restrict a marriage to be between only a male and a female and, in another, require the teaching of more comprehensive information for schools that offer sex education classes.
YET ANTI-LGBTQ legislation dominates. Four bills attempt to limit what can be discussed in schools about gender and sexual orientation. Two would prevent changes to gender classification on birth certificates.
Another four would make it illegal to provide gender transition care for minors except in the case of some medical exceptions. One bill would enable the Indiana attorney general to bring action against physicians who give gender transition care to minors.
Among the group of conservatives leading the charge is Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus. In addition to authoring a bill to prevent public funding — via Medicaid or through a health carrier — for gender transition procedures for minors, he also is responsible for House Bill 1232.
That bill would prevent the Indiana Department of Child Services from removing a child from a home in two situations:
• When alleged abuse is based solely on a parent/guardian’s refusal to consent for a minor to receive medical procedures to alter gender
• Or when a parent/guardian, in an attempt to affirm a child’s biological sex, declines to consent to a child receiving mental health services.
Currently, a child can be taken into custody without a court order if it appears the child’s physical or mental condition would be seriously endangered. Lauer’s bill adds conditions that would increase chances of yet more gender-based exceptions that sidetrack DCS from its mission of protecting children from abuse or neglect.
ABOUT 45% of the nation’s LGTBQ youth consider attempting suicide, according to The Trevor Project’s annual survey in 2022. Lower rates were reported if relatives, schools or communities are accepting and supportive. The Trevor Project notes that LGBTQ youth are prone to suicide because of societal stigmas and are not inherently prone to suicide because of their gender identity.
Those stigmas are being perpetuated by Indiana legislation aimed at restrictions on the LGBTQ community.
The Republican-dominated Indiana General Assembly must focus on more pressing issues — economy, jobs and wider healthcare funding — and should set aside unnecessary social legislation based on prejudices.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Indiana