Levon Johnson, the President of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, reminds me that 34 to 37 thousand people live in another county and commute daily to work in Elkhart County.
Many of the commuters say that they would relocate if there was available housing. There is not.
Experts agree that there is a housing shortage in Elkhart County. Johnson wants to change that. He has a plan to right a decades old wrong, bring back a once thriving neighborhood and add both affordable and mixed income housing to the community.
According to the documentary What Happened to Benham West, the Benham West neighborhood in Elkhart was once a vibrant African American community on the city’s south side. It contained homes, businesses and hope. The Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary documentary released this year tells the story of Benham West through the voices of the elders who once lived there and explain how the community was systematically removed.
Johnson says the documentary is important because it captures what the area once was and what it can be. He says that until 1957 Benham West was one big, connected neighborhood from 6th Street to South Main with Indiana Avenue at the southern border. That connected community changed when an underpass was built, cutting the community in half.
In 1969, trees and houses were removed, and Washington Gardens Public Housing was dropped into the neighborhood further dividing the community by cutting off streets that once linked the people who lived there. Then, starting in 1973, most of the remaining homes were demolished through Urban Renewal and promises that something better would be built.
Johnson’s grandparents were the last holdouts in the neighborhood; their home was demolished and today nothing has been built on the property his family once occupied. In fact, little has been built on most of the home sites that were once Benham West.
In his book The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein writes that Urban Renewal removed black housing in the 1970s all over the country without building anything better back for displaced residents. Because building something better never happened in Benham West, today Levon Johnson describes the neighborhood as “one of the few areas with enough acreage that its development can be impactful.”
The Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Elkhart and the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture to develop the tract of land. The group has just completed three weeks of listening to the community and looking at redevelopment options. Johnson says it is important to start framing a vision and recognizing how a vision can impact the community.
Generally, the plan for Benham West will focus on the development of housing, parks, amenities, some commercial development and ways to create a stronger, safter, community by ensuring that the neighborhood is connected to the entire city.
The project has a jumpstart. The new Tolson Community Center is the largest singular investment, at 11.5 million dollars, in the Benham area in more than thirty years. In addition, House Bill 1005, sponsored by local state representative Doug Miller, has established a residential infrastructure revolving fund, that Johnson is hopeful will used to move the project along.
Johnson is optimistic and expects to see noticeable changes in Benham West within the next five years. And it will not just be impactful to Elkhart, but impactful to the entire county. Johnson states that if the development can create housing for even a small part of the workforce that currently commutes from outside of Elkhart County, it will help create a more stable workforce for local employers.
And it will also have an impact because those workers may spend their disposable income here instead of in adjacent counties.