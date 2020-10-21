The Goshen News invites readers to write about election issues and candidates. The deadline for receiving those letters will be noon Wednesday, Oct. 28. Letters about candidates will be published no later than Thursday, Oct. 29.
Candidates have until noon Oct. 29 to respond to letters about them. Those letters will be published either Friday, Oct. 30 or Saturday, Oct. 31.
No election letters will be published after Oct. 31.
Letters are restricted to one every 30 days by a writer and must be 300 words or less.
Go online to goshennews.com to fill out a letter submission form or email letters to news@goshennews.com. Mailed letters should be sent to The Goshen News, P.O. Box 569, Goshen, IN 46527-0569.
— Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.