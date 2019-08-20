Those who follow politics in America and around the world are not naive about the challenges of reaching solutions to perplexing problems.
Public policy is hard. It takes sustained work and commitment to reach consensus on matters complex and simple.
Finding ways to deal with the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings, however, doesn't need to be that hard. The Constitution's Second Amendment gives government and political leaders great latitude to regulate the sale and ownership of guns and related items without infringing on American's right to keep and bear arms.
What's more, the American people, especially during these times of high-profile incidents of gun violence, clearly support policies that will make it more difficult for gun ownership to lead to tragedy.
The litany of incidents involving gun violence is endless. Mass shootings, in which assault-style weapons are used to inflict the greatest number of casualties in the shortest amount of time, have become an all-too-frequent occurrence.
IN THE WAKE of rampant gun violence, Americans are telling their political leaders that there are reasonable steps to be taken to address the situation. Recent public opinion polls show overwhelming majorities favor expanded background checks for gun ownership. They also favor various versions of "red flag" laws, in which a court when presented compelling evidence can deny an individual's gun rights. People are even declaring renewed support for the ban of assault-style weapons.
No solution will end all gun violence. No one pretends to believe otherwise. But reasonable steps can be taken to at least try to curtail the carnage.
It is a fallacy advanced by the powerful gun lobby that all these ideas simply aim to deny people's gun rights. No one is trying to take guns away from law-abiding Americans.
U.S. SEN MIKE BRAUN, R-Indiana, in a brief visit to Terre Haute last week, voiced some reserved support for expanded background checks and "red flag" laws. But his commitment came across as soft and cautious. At least he seems willing to listen to the public and consider reasonable proposals. Still, he is lagging behind public sentiment, and that's a problem. Too many politicians are unwilling to take take bold steps needed to begin addressing the issue.
The public must continue to speak up and make their voices heard. Gun lobbyists certainly aren't timid about exerting influence on politicians. The American people, the majority of whom support reasonable gun-control proposals, must do the same.
- Terre Haute Tribune-Star
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.