What a week it has been in the Goshen area.
Everyone knew the coronavirus, named COVID-19, was spreading around the globe and reaching into the heartland of the United States. But the swift actions taken by governments at all levels to limit social contact has been surprising.
These actions, including the closing of bars and restaurants to on-site dining, the closing or restricted access to government offices and courts, and the recommendation that people stay home, even from work, unless it is absolutely necessary, seem to be soundly based on medical advice that is known to limit and prevent transmission of communicable diseases. These are steps that must be taken to limit the outbreak locally.
SO FAR, no positive test result has been confirmed in Elkhart County. Dr. Lydia Mertz, county health officer, said Friday that test kits are in short supply and test results are backlogged at labs that are swamped with conducting the complicated test procedures. Still, she told the Elkhart County Health Board, “It’s here.”
On Friday the state reported there were 79 positive tests in Indiana for the virus. That was up 23 from the day before. The death count rose to three on Friday.
“As we start to test more, we’re going to get more positives. We expect that, so don’t be surprised by that,” was how Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner, phrased it. There are now 27 counties in Indiana with reported cases of the virus.
BECAUSE OF THE OUTBREAK, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday the state’s primary set for May 5 would be moved to June 2. That makes a lot of sense as voters stand in lines and share the same voting machines. The potential for one person to infect many is great in such circumstances.
This pandemic has so many aspects to it that it’s tough for the average person to keep track of them. However, the most obvious impacts are on our economy, social habits and health. That is why the term The Great Disruption fits this outbreak. The nation’s economy is in jeopardy of slipping into a recession as Americans stay home and avoid shopping. Families have been quarantined or have chosen to self-quarantine to avoid exposure to the virus. And, at businesses across the nation, precautions are being taken to keep the doors open, yet still protect employees from exposure to the virus.
It seems that every American is being impacted by this virus, even those who have not contracted it.
What we have learned so far is, there is no quick and easy fix to the problem. It will take time for the virus to run its course. But that time can be shortened if Americans take preventive measures seriously and practice them routinely. Let’s do that, so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.
