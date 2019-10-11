Today, let’s catch up on some issues and happenings around the area.
Last week the Goshen mayor’s office showed off a new Tesla sedan that was purchased for the mayor and department heads to utilize on trips and daily business. The cost to the city after options were added, according to spokesperson Sharon Hernandez, was $40,000.
We like the idea of purchasing one of these cars as a testbed to see how much money can be saved by their use and, more importantly, if they are reliable enough to replace even more city vehicles. We don’t think electric vehicles at this time have a place as police patrol vehicles or fire command vehicles, as the strain on those cars and SUVs is too great for the light-framed Tesla. However, such cars might be useful for detectives, code enforcement officers, building inspectors and others whose duties are administrative in nature.
While many people believe electric vehicles are more environmentally friendly than internal combustion vehicles, we have to remind readers that the vast majority of electricity is generated by the burning of fossil fuels. According to statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 63% of the electricity generated in 2018 was from fossil fuels; about 20% was from nuclear energy; and about 17% was from renewable energy sources.
ELECTION SEASON
Goshen and other local cities will hold municipal elections Nov. 5. We urge all city residents in our local counties to get out and vote as the candidates who hold local office have the ability to change or influence our communities. Also, before voting, contact your candidates and quiz them about the issues you are interested in. If they don’t respond, that may mean they won’t respond after being elected. So, get involved and be informed before making these important local choices.
We believe these choices are yours, not ours, which leads us to mention we have not endorsed any candidates in any races this fall. One candidate, Adam Scharf, the Democrat running for Goshen clerk-treasurer, has included a quote in his campaign flyers from an Oct. 27, 2016, editorial about a City Council issue that some people may construe as an endorsement. It is not. The quote was a small part of an editorial rejecting Scharf’s suggested budget cuts. The full editorial can be read at goshennews.com by searching “Adam Scharf budget cuts.”
GOOD NEWS
It is incredibly good news that the Goshen Community Schools has received a $9.4 million grant to train teachers. The grant was awarded Tuesday by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
The money will be used to expand the district’s use of the TAP System. That program utilizes master and mentor teachers, cooperative planning sessions and observational techniques to focus on the needs of students, especially those not doing well in school. The goal is to increase the achievement level of students by addressing their needs.
Superintendent Diane Woodworth credited the limited use of the TAP System from moving the district from an initial “D” grade by the state in student achievement to a “B” grade. We anticipate the funding will allow Goshen teachers to continue the progress being made to help each student to increase their educational achievements.
