The United States, Indiana and local counties have made great strides in reducing the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products due to the emphasis on the harmful and deadly effects of smoking and chewing tobacco. Yet, one aspect of tobacco use, the careless discarding of cigarette butts, is just now getting attention.
Last week, Heidi Blake of the Kosciusko County Tobacco Free Coalition presented two plastic bags full of more than 600 discarded cigarette butts to the Syracuse Town Council. The butts were collected by volunteers in an effort to educate Syracuse residents about the large number of discarded butts found on downtown sidewalks. After that presentation, a Goshen News staffer walked, with head down, along Goshen’s Main Street in downtown, and found cigarette butts were noticeable, but the number was not overwhelming. Concentrations of butts were found near the entrances of bars and restaurants.
HONESTLY, WE THOUGHT the problem of discarded cigarettes would be worse than what we found. Goshen’s downtown merchants do a great job in keeping their sidewalks swept and the city’s street sweepers pick up whatever blows into the gutters. But there still remains a problem.
That same, impromptu survey, found there are just a handful of cigarette waste receptacles in downtown. That means a smoker has choices to make — either carry their cigarette butt around until they can find a safe disposal receptacle; toss it into a city trash can, which might ignite a fire; or flip it to the ground. The latter seems to be occurring frequently.
And, who hasn’t pulled up behind a vehicle at a stop sign or stop light, only to see a smoker toss a cigarette butt out the window with no thought as to how they were negatively impacting the environment at the same time creating a fire hazard. Now that fall is here and there are piles of leaves along streets in all local communities, such thoughtless action can lead to disasters for owners of cars parked near such piles.
A 2017 REPORT on the environmental impact of tobacco by the World Health www.who.int/tobacco/publications/environmental-impact-overview/en/ found that more than 7 million people around the globe die each year from using the carcinogen. But the main topic of the study was the wide-ranging negative impacts tobacco has on the environment, which includes the improper disposal of cigarette butts.
About 340 to 680 million kilograms of waste tobacco product litters the world each year, according to the report. The report also noted that since the 1980s, “Cigarette butts have consistently comprised 30–40% of all items picked up in annual international coastal and urban clean-ups.” Another disturbing tidbit in the report noted the butts contain toxic chemicals that leach into local water systems, damaging the aquatic life found there. So, there is nothing good about having sidewalks or beaches covered with discarded cigarette butts.
The solution to the littering by smokers in Syracuse, Goshen and other communities seems simple enough — smokers should stop tossing their butts on the ground or out of their car windows. But, if downtowns are to remain cleaner, merchants and cities should set out more disposal containers. In downtown Goshen, those containers could be placed next to trash receptacles or the benches in each block.
While the discarded butts in our communities is not the major problem of the day, the situation contributes to unsightliness and pollution, two situations that should be addressed.
