In an unusual way to commemorate Veterans Day in 2013, The American Legion Magazine asked its readers to select choices for beloved U.S. veterans. The magazine provided a list of 100 names; 70,000 responses were recorded.
Audie Murphy, the most decorated U.S. soldier in World War II, came in first. He was followed by George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt.
Purple Heart recipient Gen. Colin Powell came in 30th, one spot behind Neil Armstrong and slightly ahead of John Glenn and John McCain.
THAT RANKING, even to be in the top 40, is an amazing acknowledgment of the retired four-star general’s legacy.
Powell, 84, died this week from complications of COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated but battled multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response, as well as Parkinson’s.
By 2013, he had been the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He had two tours of duty in Vietnam, and he had also been secretary of state under President George W. Bush.
That’s an all-too-brief summation of Powell’s importance, perhaps most notably now, in shaping U.S. foreign policy.
He supported a strong military but also urged leaders to not look for new enemies. He considered Cuba a leftover of the Cold War and wanted the democratization of Russia to be a top U.S. priority.
“America cannot be the world’s policeman. Yet, when there’s trouble, guess who gets the call when somebody needs a cop?” Powell said at the 1990 American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis.
He was to speak about the prospects of peace then circling the world.
“Instead,” he said, “I am reminded once again that in today’s world, hope lives with uncertainty, promise with danger, the new with the old.”
He was a realist that Americans appreciated. They were also inspired by his honesty, even when he acknowledged lapses in policy. He advocated for the Iraq War based on false intelligence information. A horrible misstep, Powell later called the decision a blot on his record.
Heartfelt accolades came in after his passing Oct. 18.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, a Democrat, said, “Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat.” Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, a Republican, directed flags to be flown at half-staff. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, also an Indiana Republican, called Powell “a selfless patriot, a dignified statesman, and a pioneer. As a public servant, Powell embodied the meaning of duty, honor, and country.”
This comes as Americans remember the Republican Powell becoming frustrated with his party and endorsing Barack Obama in 2008 and again in 2012.
So it comes as no surprise that Powell was in the top 40 of respected U.S. veterans. And it’s the American Legion, through National Commander Paul Dillard, that summarized Colin Powell’s legacy: “America is better because of his service.”
Herald-Bulletin, Anderson
