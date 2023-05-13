Elkhart County and Goshen political leanings reflect the conservative politics prevalent in most of Indiana.
That conservatism falls apart when it comes to property taxes.
Tax bills have been mailed or made available online, along with property assessments upon which 2024 tax bills will be based. The increases in property value and concomitant tax burden have come fast and furious the past two years. It’s worth a glance to see what that means to the taxpayer, and to the County, City, and other taxing entities.
THE TAX FORMS property owners receive conveniently compare assessments and tax burden from this year to last year. One can clearly see the precise amounts the county, township, school, library and city (if you live in a city) are receiving from your twice-a-year invoices.
With virtually all residential property values increasing dramatically since 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic, along with the more recent effects of inflation, it’s to be expected that assessments and tax bills will be higher. For certain, all of these entities have seen costs increase over the past couple of years, just like homeowners and landlords of rental properties.
However, the rate of increases in assessments and therefore tax bills is significantly higher than the rate of inflation. Higher property values only benefit the homeowner when the owner sells their home. At tax time, they benefit only government entities. The issue here is that homeowners are surprised at tax bills that are significantly higher (we’ve heard of 20% to 40% increases), with invoices due less than three weeks later. That’s impossible for many people to plan for and then pay when due.
STATEWIDE, ASSESSED PROPERTY VALUES are increasing at an average of 14.6%, on top of a 15% increase last year, with average levies increasing by 8.9%. This while inflation in Indiana is at 8%.
We wonder what the taxing entities did to deserve this windfall, and what they plan to do with it.
This dichotomy between a huge increase in taxes and a conservative environment which values small government and low taxes is perplexing.
We look to our elected official for answers.
Sources (for reference):
https://indianacapitalchronicle.com/2023/01/06/lawmakers-cautiously-eye-property-tax-relief-with-big-bills-on-horizon/
https://extension.purdue.edu/news/2023/03/property-tax-bills-are-increasing-a-lot-in-2023.html#:~:text=Across%20the%20state%20assessed%20values,tax%20bill%20increases%20in%202023.