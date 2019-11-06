Voter turnout was described as “steady” in Elkhart County Tuesday.
It was a municipal election. And, let’s face it, voting for a new mayor or city council member isn’t as enticing as voting for the next commander-and-chief, but it’s just as important.
Goshen and Elkhart had contested races, which county Clerk Chris Anderson said were driving forces behind the turnout. Regardless of the outcome, city residents had a voice in it — no one else. For those who didn’t vote but could, the question is why not? City races can be decided by a few votes. Your vote, in this type of election, actually makes a difference.
The perfect example of this occurred Tuesday when, separated by just one vote, the Goshen City Council District 3 race between frontrunners Republican Matt Schrock and Democrat Jennifer Shell could not be decided.
Schrock ended up taking 248 votes while Shell earned 247 in their effort to replace outgoing Republican city councilman Mike Orgill, who chose not to seek re-election this year.
Given the closeness of the race, provisional votes, counted within 10 days of Tuesday’s election, will decide who eventually takes that seat.
And whoever is elected will have the voice and vote to raise your taxes, your water and sewage rates, your trash fee, create ordinances that impact your everyday life from applying for building permits to how high your grass grows.
So why wouldn’t you vote?
The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The lines for municipal elections are generally short if non-existent. We’re talking 10 to 15 minutes to walk in, prove who you are, get your card, vote, submit your ballot and walk out the door.
And if you don’t have time on election day, there’s always absentee voting.
There are many benefits to be a citizen of the United States. Voting is one of them. Other people wish they had that right and too many of us do not appreciate what a gift it is from our founding fathers.
For those who missed their opportunity to vote this election, take the time to register for the 2020 primary and then show up to vote. It’s a civic duty you should be proud to do.
For those of you who did, wear those “I Voted” stickers with pride and remember the words of Thomas Jefferson: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
