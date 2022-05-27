This Memorial Day weekend we honor military members who lost their lives in service to our country.
It's a somber occasion, punctuated this year by a national sadness over the killing of 19 elementary-aged children and two teachers. And this was on the heels of our own city's tragedy of a gunman shooting four members of a family, killing one and then himself.
And in the midst of all of the grief and outrage, we take solace in our own families and friends. Celebrating their joys and accomplishments, especially with students graduating from high school this week and next week.
LIFE IS MOVING ON for these students. In a few years, they might be fighting for their country, sending their children off to elementary school. They might even be teaching. Their futures are theirs to mold.
But for 19 Texas children, their earthly futures are now nonexistent. An 18-year-old, barely an adult himself, took their lives.
This particular editorial is not going to enter the fray of the gun control debate.
Instead, we wanted to just take this space to express our condolences to the Pounds/Rios family of Goshen for their loss, to the families in Uvalde, Texas, and to the countless other lives recently lost.
We also want to honor our military families who also feel the loss of their loved ones. You can see the names of fallen Elkhart County veterans on the Elkhart County War Memorial in front of the county courthouse in Goshen.
FAMILIAR NAMES, including Army Staff Sgt. Travis Hunsberger, 24, of Goshen, who died June 27, 2008, in Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan, from an improvised explosive device, and Army Staff Sgt. Jesse L. Williams, 30, Elkhart who died Dec. 17, 2013, in Now Bahar, Afghanistan, in a helicopter crash. There are so many more — take the time to read them.
Also, please take the time to attend Memorial Day services, especially the parade in downtown Goshen at 10:15 a.m. Monday.
And while you're enjoying time with your family on this long holiday weekend, hug them and pray for those families who are suffering from the loss of their loved ones here in Goshen and elsewhere.