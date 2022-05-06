Tuesday's primary was "meh" in Elkhart County. Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing.
Clerk Chris Anderson and team did a fantastic job of running the election and it's "meh-ness" should not reflect on them. No, that falls on us, the voters.
Elkhart County had an 8.3% voter turnout. That's 10,544 voters total — basically Millersburg and Nappanee combined — in a county of about 208,513 people.
ADMITTEDLY, this was not a sexy primary. The most exciting race was in the Republican primary between incumbent commissioner Frank Lucchese and challenger Bob Barnes. Barnes ended up winning by 77 votes.
The Democrats did not have a candidate for that seat. And unless they slate a candidate by July, Barnes will not have an opponent and basically won his seat in the primary.
It's a perfect example of if you don't have a strong second party, the primary is THE election locally.
Republicans have a strong history of holding local county offices. The runoff between Republicans in the primary, can often result in who the next sheriff, prosecutor, etc. will be.
THIS YEAR, the GOP challengers were few. No one challenged Vicki Becker for prosecutor, Jeff Siegel for sheriff, Michael Christofeno for Circuit Court Judge, or Doug Graham, Randy Yohn, Darryl Riegsecker or David Hess for county council. Nor have the Democrats anyone to challenge them at this point.
We're not saying that any of those incumbents have been doing a bad job and don't deserve to be reelected. It is nice to have a choice, though.
Will more choices drive voters to the polls? Maybe. Voter turnout in primaries is notoriously low: 21% in 2020, 15% in 2019, and 20% in 2018. But 8.39% seems like an embarrassment.
So in the future, let's flex our voting muscles. Show up at the polls during the primary and the general election, because as pointed out, in local races the primaries count.
