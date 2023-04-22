Last week’s warm and dry weather allowed area farmers in Indiana and Illinois to move ahead with their spring planting, but the annual job remains far from done. With spring weather bouncing around like a toddler on a trampoline, every driver needs to stay alert for farm traffic.
Even a glimpse at a map shows the thousands of miles of rural roads in this wide agricultural area. Most of those roads allow huge machinery to move from field to field as farmers complete their seasonal task. And it’s not just rural roads and highways. It’s not uncommon to encounter farm vehicles, large and small, on U.S. 33 or Ind. 15.
Not all drivers are familiar with farm machinery. Trucks can range from pickups to semis, and tractors pulling planting rigs can be as much as 16 feet wide and 70 feet long.
SOMEONE IN A HURRY coming up behind one of those big outfits can be frustrated enough to try something risky — such as passing a slow-moving tractor and planter — that puts everyone involved at risk.
Roads in several area counties have recorded an unusual number of fatal accidents in recent years. Not all of those accidents occurred on rural roads, but the numbers alone should make every driver resolve to be even more careful.
The main ingredient in many crashes is speed. People in a hurry to get someplace often take chances and rob themselves of time to react safely to unexpected situations.
Transportation and agricultural officials recommend a big dose of patience for motorists and farmers during planting season.
DRIVERS SHOULD WATCH their speed, especially on rural roads where visibility can be limited. They should watch for flashing amber lights that warn them of farm machinery in the roadway. Motorists also should leave plenty of space between themselves and farm machinery. Following so closely the farmer can’t see anyone is behind the machinery can lead to tragedy.
Drivers also should allow extra time for trips if they know they will travel along roads shared with big farm machinery.
For farmers, ag officials suggest making sure every warning light is working, and to try to limit travel on roads to less busy times of the day. Positioning mirrors to give as much as a full view around the vehicle as possible also adds to the safety of each trip. When possible, farmers should pull over to allow traffic to pass.
Patience remains the most important factor. Take a deep breath, take your foot off the accelerator and wait until it’s safe to pass that big tractor and planter.
At the end of the day, we all want to get home to our families. Planting season, just like harvest in the fall, present extra challenges to motorists and farmers alike. Staying extra alert, wary of unexpected turns and maintaining a safe distance from one another will go a long way toward keeping things safe for everyone.
Commercial-News, Danville, Illinois, revised for The Goshen News