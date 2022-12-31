Happy New Year from The Goshen News!
What a year it has been.
In 2022, we came out of our masks and started to rejoin public life in a mostly normal way. People are still getting sick from COVID, but the variants, so far, aren’t as deadly as the initial and we are thankful. Life still doesn’t feel quite the same, and perhaps that’s not entirely bad. Our hope is that after a couple of years of Zoom calls and social distancing, we are eager and willing to meet face to face and have conversations with our neighbors.
Could 2023 be a revival of community members connecting?
WE ALSO learned in 2022 the importance of maintaining supply chains and employees.
From baby formula to butter, sections of the grocery aisles were empty thanks to supply chain issues.
COVID had already caused disruptions in supplies, but then along came the war in Ukraine.
Russia launched its war in February and we learned just how vulnerable we are to shortages. The threat of nuclear war also again reared its head.
Along with the disruption of supplies came the disruption of services due to a lack of employees. Anyone trying to go to a fast-food restaurant in the past year can attest to the shortage.
“The Great Resignation” started in 2021 and has continued. During the pandemic, employees were voluntarily resigning — en masse. And they weren’t all “boomers” retiring. Many people took this season of change as a chance to switch careers, or stay home because they had some economic freedom.
With all of those changes, our expectations had to adjust. Service might be a bit slower. Stores might not have everything we’re looking for.
MENTAL HEALTH was brought to the forefront in 2022.
The lack of socialization during COVID really did a number on the psyche of many young people and even adults.
The National Center for Educational Statistics reported in May: “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools have seen an increase in mental health concerns among their students. Seventy percent of public schools reported an increase in the percentage of their students seeking mental health services at school and 76 percent reported an increase in staff voicing concerns about their students exhibiting symptoms of depression, anxiety, and trauma. In response, 67 percent of public schools reported having increased the amount or types of mental health services they provide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It’s not like a magic wand was waved and now that COVID is not as deadly all of the mental health issues it created suddenly cleared up. It may take time and some consideration for our young people.
It is our hope that 2023 will be a healing year, a year we reach out to one another in kindness and empathy. Let’s start 2023 by being neighbors who care.