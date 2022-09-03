On June 1, an anonymous person filed a Title IX complaint against Goshen Community Schools accusing GCS of unlawful sex discrimination in regards to the quality of its high school softball field compared to the baseball field.
Goshen High School’s softball field is located at Shanklin Park, which tends to flood in the spring during softball season. The baseball field, on the other hand, sits across from the high school and does not flood. But honestly, it needs some help as well.
Goshen Schools Superintendent Steven Hope told The Goshen News recently, “Our facilities are not up to par with the other facilities in our league. Our students should be playing on fields that are of equal quality to other area schools, and we have known that, internally. We’ve been looking at that. We’re looking at different options.”
WE RECOGNIZE finding the solution might be a challenge, but we would be most happy to hear what some of those different options are and urge school leaders to gain input from the community.
Northridge already has a new all-turf baseball and softball complex. NorthWood will open its complex in the spring, and Fairfield is working on theirs.
Does that mean Goshen needs to build a brand new baseball and softball complex? Maybe yes, maybe no. The public needs to see several options, including what a new complex would look like and cost. But more than one option should be presented. And even if the community and school leaders decide to build a new complex, one of Goshen’s biggest issues is where. Goshen High School is pretty much out of room unless they buy up surrounding properties, adding to the cost.
WHAT WE HOPE is that the school’s leaders reach out to the community for input and explore options such as a partnership with the Little League. Or since school leaders have already sold naming rights for the gym, they should consider doing the same for the baseball/softball fields to help fund them.
Hope said, “I think this community will get behind whatever we want to do, and we’ll have some news on that I’m sure later this year.”
And yes, we agree the public will likely be supportive because we want equity for our players and great fields for them to play on. But we also think taxpayers should be allowed some input early in the process and community partnership options be considered.
Let’s play ball.