Open up the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ branch map website, and what you see does not exactly bode well for the Nappanee branch.
BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage took part in a meeting Tuesday to listen to the public about the state’s proposal to close the Nappanee BMV branch. About 35 residents attended and spoke about how much the BMV was needed, especially for Amish residents, who travel by horse-drawn buggies and do not use computers in their homes.
Looking at neighboring LaGrange County on the BMV map, all residents — including the Amish population — have to travel to one central location in the county — LaGrange. It would stand to reason that if LaGrange County’s BMV was centralized to a denser population area, Elkhart County would really be no different.
Noble County only has a BMV in Kendallville, which isn’t even the county seat. South Bend has one branch and Mishawaka one branch. No other branches were listed on the map for St. Joseph County.
Again, the map speaks volumes.
THE STATE has been whittling down its branches for decades and Elkhart County having three BMV branches would appear to not be the norm.
Besides Nappanee, Elkhart County has a branch in Goshen and one in Elkhart, plus a BMV Connect location in Elkhart. Elkhart and Goshen, which have the biggest populations, also have kiosks.
While we are for keeping the branch open, we also realize the state has its financial duty. But that doesn’t mean that the county’s third largest city doesn’t count.
So if the BMV doesn’t want to keep a full branch open, why not as Mayor Phil Jenkins suggested, give the city a BMV Connect kiosk?
THE KIOSKS, according the BMV’s website, handle:
• Registrations for new vehicles, vehicle registration renewal, watercraft registration renewal, replacement sticker (vehicle/trailer registrations only), duplicate registration card, off-road vehicle registration and snowmobile registration.
• Driver’s license renewal, duplicate driver’s license, renew an ID card, get a replacement ID card, get a replacement commercial driver’s license or a replacement learner’s permit.
• Updates to contact information.
• Getting your official driver’s record.
• Paying a reinstatement fee.
• Getting a duplicate title.
It seems there’s a lot that can be done at a kiosk, and since they don’t have to be manned full-time, why not offer it to the city? In a community that has a population that does not have internet access readily available, the opportunity to conduct business through a kiosk makes sense.