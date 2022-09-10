Sunday will be the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
While many will be headed to church or sleeping in at about the same time as the first jet crashed into the first tower of the World Trade Center, Wreaths Across America is asking that people take a moment to wave an American flag.
THE FLAG WAVING will begin at 8:46 a.m. and conclude at 10:03 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Plus, those who do are asked to share a photo on social media with the hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry or #AmericaStrong.
If that’s not your cup of tea and you like a more personal reflection time, a group of motorcyclists will be wending their way through Elkhart County to honor the fallen of 9/11. They will be stopping at the Goshen Police Department for a memorial service at 2:10 p.m. before continuing on their ride that will eventually end in Elkhart.
They hope to see people lined up alongside the roads or even attending the memorial service in Goshen. If you’ve never seen this event, come prepared to be impressed.
The Wakarusa community invites the public to its service honoring first responders, armed forces and their families as well at 2 p.m. at Wakarusa Memorial Park. This is put on by the Boy Scouts of America Pioneer Trails District, LaSalle Council, and Cub Scouts Pack 704 Wakarusa.
SO IF YOU have a moment to remember the nearly 3,000 people who have died from 9/11, you have a number of ways to participate. We hope that if you don’t want to attend a service, that you take a moment for a prayer, a moment of silence or even a simple wave.
What we witnessed and felt 21 years ago should not be forgotten.