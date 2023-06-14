On Friday, Goshen will swear in its first-ever female mayor. She follows the city’s youngest mayor, Jeremy Stutsman.
Stutsman stepped down in the final year of his term to become the new CEO of Lacasa, and encouraged Gina Leichty to throw her hat in the ring as the new mayor. She did.
A caucus of Democratic precinct committeemen elected Leichty in May with no competition. Leichty is a businesswoman, operating Eyedart Creative Studio in Goshen. Her title there is partner and creative strategist. She is also a founder of First Fridays.
To say she has an interest in Goshen is an understatement. We hope that savvy translates well into city government and that she is successful at representing the city taxpayers’ interests. Good luck.
And then this fall, we will see how the match up against Republican mayoral candidate Bill Malone ends. It should be an interesting race. Malone is also a seasoned businessman and is likewise well-known around Goshen. It seems these candidates are on equal footing.
But until then, Leichty has a chance to show her skills.
Which leads us to a second point: the outgoing mayor.
If there is one thing we noticed in attending meetings, it is that Stutsman wanted to unite and not divide. We think that although Stutsman is a Democrat, the Republican members of the council could have a conversation and work with him on issues. Would they agree all of the time? No. But Stutsman always seemed to be open to conversation. We appreciate that. If we lose the ability to talk with each other and work across the political aisle, we simply lose.
So we want to take a moment and send some appreciation to Stutsman for that and also for drawing young people into city government. Under his leadership, high school students have an election and their council representative sits at each council meeting, able to express an opinion or ask questions, but cannot vote. It’s a great way to train up the next generation.
We wish Stutsman well at Lacasa.