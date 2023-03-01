Wow! What a way to end a season.
The Fairfield Falcons girls basketball team won the school’s first state championship in its history. That is an amazing accomplishment and we wanted to take a moment just to applaud the team.
That’s why when you picked up Monday’s edition it was dominated by the Falcons’ win. It simply was historic for the school and we were proud of them, so why not say it in a big way?
And although the Bethany Christian Schools girls basketball team did not win its state championship Saturday, they made it to Indy and that’s not only impressive but historic for their school as well. It was the first time ANY Bethany Christian team has played for a state title in ANY sport. They deserve some praise as well, so kudos to the Bruins. You did Elkhart County proud.
Although these two teams’ finals were huge, there were several other Elkhart County youth in Indy competing as well.
The boys swim teams were busy at IU Natatorium. Lucas Byrd of Elkhart schools led local swimmers in the competition.
Local orchestra students competed in the ISSMA State Solo & Ensemble for wind/percussion/string on Saturday, returning home with a lot of gold.
There’s still more music competition coming up. March 17-18, students will be competing at the State Show Choir and Jazz Finals. Good luck to them!
We feel Elkhart County is blessed to have so much young talent.