At 6 a.m. Friday, the Salvation Army in Goshen will open the doors to its annual fundraiser, Pancake Day.
We suggest that if you can, you purchase a ticket and have your fill of all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage.
It’s the 59th year for the event, which raises funds so the Salvation Army can provide its many services throughout the year.
Tickets cost $7 if you purchase them before Friday and $8 at the door. Children younger than 10 eat for free.
SO HOW DOES pigging out on some tasty food benefit the community?
Along with the actual church ministry portion of the Salvation Army, there are several community support groups, services for those in need and helping people in times of crisis.
Pathway of Hope helps families with children try to break the poverty cycle.
The Salvation Army provides utility and prescription medication assistance.
For people battling addiction, the Salvation Army offers no-fee residential facilities nationally and counseling to help restore families.
When disaster strikes, whether it be a house fire or a tornado, the Salvation Army arrives on scene with help. They also help in the long term.
Senior adults also benefit with the Senior Life Enrichment Program. Those 55 and older can participate in cardio drumming, computer classes, chair aerobics, a book club, arts and crafts, Bible studies, access to a social worker, food and bingo.
With 1 in 6 children facing food insecurity in Indiana, the Salvation Army offers short-term food assistance.
And let’s not forget that during Christmas, the Salvation Army coordinates with the community to provide merrier Christmases for families.
ALL OF THAT for $7 or $8 and a belly full of food seems like a sweet deal.
So if you haven’t yet purchased those tickets, we urge you to do so. Enjoy some fluffy pancakes and support a multi-faceted organization that serves the Goshen community.
Pancake Day runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main St., Goshen.
