The Elkhart County 4-H Fair started Friday. This is the county’s biggest event and draws crowds of more than 20,000 people per day.
Who are these 20,000 fairgoers and why do they go?
Well, that’s the beauty of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair — it’s a diverse group of people going for a diverse number of reasons. And we welcome that.
There are two elements for the nine-day long fair: the fair and 4-H, hence the name.
FOR THOSE who are interested in 4-H or who participate, there’s plenty to see from cats and rabbits to horses and cows. Just remember if you stand too close to a goat pen, you might get a nibble.
The 4-H’ers are knowledgeable about their animals and spend their days and nights making sure they are taken care of. And participants are not all farm kids. City kids find ways to participate with animals as well, and not just by having a cat or dog. Some farmers help by letting youth keep and maintain animals on their farm.
There are other clubs youth can belong to that don’t involve animals: shooting sports, clowning, media, remote control and more.
Adults and youth can participate in open class contests. There are many of these competitions in a range of categories from baking to photography to fashion.
IF THE 4-H part isn’t something a person wants to participate in, wander through the barns and look at the animal entrants — but watch where you walk and don’t blame the animals because you weren’t paying attention.
After visiting with the animals, remember to wash your hands in one of the many hand-washing stations outside the barns, and then head on over to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a cool treat at the Dairy Bars.
Rides and games are on the midway. There’s a small children’s ride area and then the big rides for the taller and older thrill-seekers. But included in our theme of diversity is a day set aside for people with disabilities. The music is turned down and the rides are set at a bit of a slower speed with no lights to help those with sensory issues. Fair officials created Disabilities Day to make the fair more inclusive, and we applaud that.
THERE ARE plenty of commercial exhibits to visit and then, of course, there is entertainment. The grandstand acts and events draw thousands of people. This year, Kansas, Brothers Osborne, Cory Asbury, Morgan Wade, Jameson Rogers and Niko Moon will perform. The concert series mixes a bit of rock, country and Christian music, drawing a variety of musical tastes to the fairgrounds.
There is a second stage at the fairgrounds at Heritage Park, and it will host its biggest act ever Thursday night — Girl Named Tom. They are indeed a big enough name to be on the grandstand stage, but they were booked after the grandstand lineup was filled. The trio agreed to perform on the Heritage Park stage regardless, just because they wanted to do the fair. Yay us!
That’s just the tip of the iceberg of things to do at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Get out and enjoy all of the diversity it has to offer. The fair runs through July 30.