On Sunday, the Class of 2023 will accept their high school diplomas from Goshen, Northridge, Fairfield, West Noble and Wawasee high schools.
This class is a unique one. The majority of their high school careers happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. They sheltered in place at home, trying to learn on home computers instead of in the classroom. Social distancing meant being alone or with their families instead of at school with their friends. And then when they were allowed back into their schools, the students had to wear masks and contend with missing school if they were infected with COVID.
It was a hot mess that left damage in their education and psyche.
THE JOURNAL Nature Human Behavior drew data from 15 countries for its analysis and learned that students lost about one-third of a school year’s worth of knowledge and skills, as published in the New York Times Jan. 30.
The challenges of remote learning plus pandemic stressors “were not rectified when school doors reopened,” the NYT article reads.
Experts in the field of education said immediate intervention was needed in order to overcome learning loss, especially in math.
Poorer students were even more impacted for a variety of reasons that were created because of COVID, according to studies.
THE PANDEMIC was official declared “over” this school year, and school life was relatively normal for their senior year.
Now as they are headed into the workplace, training or college, we’ll see how our “COVID kids” fare. Some might have to play a bit of catch up in some subjects, but overall we believe these kids have what it takes to succeed.
We wish the Class of 2023 the best of luck in their future. Whatever their career path, may they prosper, and find success and joy.