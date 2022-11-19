Thanksgiving is Thursday.
Black Friday follows and begins the sprint to Christmas. It’s a lot packed into one month: shopping excursions, holiday work parties, secret Santas, family gatherings, wrapping gifts, and all of a person’s regular life in between.
Sometimes it can be hard to catch your breath, but we suggest you do.
Take time for yourself and for those you love. The trappings of the season are nice, but not everything.
Does stress add anything to your life? No. Nor does it bring joy or peace — two hallmarks of the season.
SO STOP for moments and breathe. Take time to be thankful. Take time to admire creation. Take time to create, to read, to bake, to soak in a hot tub — whatever will relax your body and bring peace to your soul.
If you do not take care of yourself no one else will. An internally full and happy you is the best gift you can give to your family and friends.
From that internal fullness, you can give freely to others.
And there are so many people who need help.
DURING WHAT is supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” many suffer from stress, sadness, anxiety, depression and are grieving. There’s also a lot of need.
That’s why beginning in our Thanksgiving edition we will debut Days of Giving, spotlighting local nonprofits that aid others. We will continue that through Christmas. So if you can take a moment to look at the needs of these agencies and lend a hand or donate money, clothing or food, you could make a difference in the lives of your neighbors.
Consider it a starting place — and then look around. There are so many ways to give and spread joy. They do not have to be grand gestures or a single donation. They can be whatever you want them to be. Perhaps “Random Acts of Kindness” are something you want to enjoy surprising people with this season.
Or maybe a group of you and your friends conduct a food drive and donate to local food pantries. Your business could have a coat drive, take up a collection to pay someone’s medical bill or adopt a family through the Salvation Army.
Giving builds its own energy. It spurs others to give, and it also spreads joy.
But energy doesn’t come from a dead battery. Charge yours first; then spark the fire and watch it spread.