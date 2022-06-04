On Sunday, 435 graduates of Goshen High School will accept their diplomas, say goodbye to the life they’ve known the past 13 years and move on to their future.
We wish them well in all of their endeavors.
NEW BEGINNINGS are scary, but exciting. Whether it’s four-plus years in college, trade school, the military, the work force or even a gap year, life will not be the same for these young adults.
So our staffers each offered a piece of advice to graduates — things they wished they’d known after their graduations.
• Choose a job or career field you enjoy, not just the one that pays the most.
• Do not fake it until you make it. Admit you don’t know something, but then be willing to learn.
• Make choices that make you feel alive, but trust your instincts.
• It’s OK to not know what you want to do yet. It’s OK to change your mind, and it’s OK to experiment. It’s your life — find what makes you happy.
• Go to college; use that time to figure out what you do best and stick to that route.
• Don’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone.
• Try new things! Branch out. (And while living in a college dorm, always wear shower shoes, please.)
• Don’t compare yourself with other people. Compare yourself with who you were yesterday.
• Be kind to everyone. Some people are just having seriously crappy days.
• Failure is inevitable. Learn from it and move on.
WE HOPE the Class of 2022 finds success in their chosen paths. But even more than that, we hope they continue to grow into good people — people who serve their communities and who put their families first. People who are generous with their time, money and love. People who readily forgive while being willing to fight for what they believe in. People we can trust to lead and eventually shape our future.
Best wishes to the Class of 2022!