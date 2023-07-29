Drive through downtown Goshen — or better yet, walk — the five blocks along Main Street from Pike to Madison, and you’ll find a vibrant, diversified mix of retail stores, restaurants, cultural arts and business services.
Go on the first Friday of any month, yes, even those in January and February, and you’ll find food trucks, music, games, historic architecture and hundreds of families, couples and singles out mingling, sharing and enjoying.
Head west of Main Street a couple of blocks and you’ll find the millrace, a beautiful place for a walk, linking to paths that can take you to Elkhart or Shipshewana. For 35 years, Elkhart has hosted their annual Jazz Festival, which brings 15,000 to 20,000 people downtown for world-class music, much of it free.
Holland, Michigan, is noted for its tulip festival. New Orleans for Creole cuisine and music scene. San Francisco has the Embarcadero and Fisherman’s Wharf. No visitor to New York City fails to go to Manhattan, just one of its five boroughs. St. Louis features its arch, Chicago the Miracle Mile, Ann Arbor the State Street dining scene.
All of these famous features are in cities’ downtowns. A downtown is what makes a city unique. Makes it memorable. Visitable. Livable.
Drive U.S. 33, Elkhart Road, Pike Street, Lincolnway and you could be in any city in America. Lots of blacktop, franchise restaurants, chain stores. We love our franchise restaurants and chain stores, and they are successful here because of that love, but they hardly make a city unique.
Many, many small towns in Indiana (and other states) are built around a central square, anchored by a courthouse. That, too, is a feature that makes downtown Goshen unique. Have you seen a statue of Neptune in any other American city?
That uniqueness is one of the reasons we will be sad when the Elkhart County Courts consolidate from two buildings into a single new building, just inside the Goshen city limits on U.S. 33 West, amid the blandness of big box stores and franchises. The loss of the daily traffic of people who work in the building will have a negative effect on downtown Goshen. It will have a negative effect on downtown Elkhart too, as the courts move out of a re-purposed old high school and the loss will add to the urban blight.
The soon-to-be empty county courts buildings present an opportunity as well. We look forward to seeing whether the future of those two buildings enhances or detracts from two distinctive downtowns. The opportunity is bigger, more important, more visible, and longer-lasting because those old buildings embody the very fabric of both downtowns.