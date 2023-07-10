My husband and I sat on the fairway with thousands of others watching color and light explode in the skies over the Black Squirrel Golf Course.
The fireworks were back. Families with young children sat on the grass, a group of kids played soccer, teenagers gathered in their small groups and the older woman having a difficult time walking leaned on a younger woman as they both looked for their place in the grass.
The crowd was young and old. They were black, white, and brown. Two girls were holding hands and so was an older man and woman walking down the fairway. The crowd represented the rich diversity of the community and country we live in. Everyone was having fun and enjoying the free event. And while the show exploded overhead, the issues that divide us seemed to disappear for just a moment. We all watched together celebrating our nation’s birth.
Grant Sassaman is the owner of Black Squirrel Golf Course. He said that he wanted to bring the fireworks back as soon as he purchased the course on the south side of Goshen. People remember the fireworks from their childhoods, or in my case, from my children’s childhoods. The community was clamoring for the show to begin again.
During last week’s display, Sassaman estimated 20-thousand people watched over 400 pyrotechnics explode over Black Squirrel. They watched while sitting on blankets and chairs on the golf course. They watched from nearby schools, from nearby parks, and from countless backyard parties in the area.
And what was remarkable is that while the Fourth of July holiday weekend has been marred by violence across too much of the country, that was not the case here. Sassaman says there was no violence, no vandalism on the course, and traffic even flowed to and from the event at a reasonable pace.
Across the country, this year’s Fourth of July saw mass shootings in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, and Baltimore. Gun violence has become one of the expectations of the holiday. In fact, a CNN analysis shows that the Fourth of July has accounted for the most mass shootings of any day of the year for nearly a decade.
Over my four decades of working as a reporter and then as a magistrate in juvenile court, one of the things that struck me is that violence was often perpetrated against the person we label as “the other.” The victim is the other woman, a member of another gang, someone from another neighborhood, someone unlike me, a person who doesn’t love like me, or vote like me.
And that plays out as you look at the faces of victims around the country. According to The Guardian, indigenous people, an “other” to many, accounted for 21% of homicides last year in Wyoming, even though they represented 3% of the population. For years GLAAD has reported an epidemic of violence against transexuals.
According to FBI statistics in 2021 there were over 10-thousand hate crimes reported nationally based on race, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or gender. The trends are alarming.
But in spite of alarming trends happening in other parts of the country, a diverse crowd sat together for a Fourth of July event here in Goshen. There was no violence. There was no hate. There were a few expressions of awe, especially from small children. The event was a tribute to the planners and the sponsors of the Black Squirrel event.
More than that, it was a tribute to the community.
For thirty minutes while fireworks lit up the sky in Goshen, we all sat together, and the promise of America was achieved.