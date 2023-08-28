Thomas Jefferson once said, “enlighten the people generally, and tyranny and oppression of the body and mind will vanish like evil spirts at the dawn of the day.” Well, we don’t speak like that anymore, but you get the message. And the sentiments expressed by Founder Jefferson are still being expressed today. A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill study found that the fate of communities and the vitality of local news are intrinsically linked. The study noted that newspapers are often described as “watchdogs that hold our civic institutions accountable.” And they do.
We saw that accountability graphically and locally on display just a few years ago in Elkhart. ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, exposed two Elkhart police officers for beating a man handcuffed to a chair. The same organization, ProPublica, exposed a lack of accountability and lax oversight in the Elkhart Police Department. The results of that journalism included public concern and an outside study being commissioned to look at the department. The study found that a lack of accountability among Elkhart Police had tarnished the agency’s reputation, and it found that the community viewed police officers as “cowboys” who engaged in rough treatment of citizens, especially African American and Hispanic citizens. The ultimate result of good journalism in that case was that changes in the policing institution in Elkhart were made.
How do we make changes when we don’t know there is a problem? How do we know there is a problem, without good journalism? Some might resent the exposure of the negative by the media. None of us likes to be criticized. Too often when we don’t like something, we call it “fake news.” But honest information is critical. And I for one will tell you that if the dress I am wearing is too short, or too tight, or the wrong color, I want someone to tell me so that I can change before I walk out the door. Likewise, the media shines a light on major issues and it gives people who are impacted by those issues the information they need to demand better and to solve a problem. Solving problems, not hiding them or ignoring them, is how we make things better.
So why I am talking about this? Is this self-serving? I am after all writing this column in a newspaper. My intent, however, is to raise an alarm. More than one in five newspapers have closed over the past decade in this country. According to the same University of North Carolina study referenced above almost 200 counties in this country no longer have any access to local news. And more often than not the impacted communities who are without news are the most vulnerable communities; they are communities where people are powerless, less educated and easy to exploit without information in hand.
The Washington Post slogan is “democracy dies in the darkness.” No matter what you think of the Post, you have to admit that it is a good slogan because it holds truth. The First Amendment to our Constitution guarantees a free press. Cleary those who founded this country thought it was pretty darn important or they would have placed that protection second, or third. And the media, newspapers, digital, broadcast, all have an obligation to ensure that that protection is not squandered. It’s not just guns and tanks that protect a democracy. Journalists are also an important part of the protection of our nation, and an important part of keeping this country strong. A reporter should never be afraid to report the news and people should never be afraid to read it.